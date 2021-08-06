Following are some of the incidents from the activity report for West Hennepin Public Safety, dated July 2. WHPS serves Independence and Maple Plain. The incidents below took place in Independence, unless otherwise noted.
Friday, July 23
In 8900 block of County Road 6, report that someone broke into the house and stole jewelry and a large metal gun safe that contained rifles and shotguns. Officer found tire tracks in the grass that led to the basement door. Hennepin County Sheriffs Crime Lab processed the scene. Case is under investigation.
Vehicle crash at County Roads 6 and 83. Vehicle number one was tailgating vehicle number 2 and made contact with the bumper of vehicle as it pulled to the side of the road. Driver of vehicle number two stated he was pulling over to let vehicle number one pass because driver of vehicle number one was driving aggressively. Driver of vehicle number one admitted to being in a hurry and tailgating. Vehicle number one driver was cited for following too closely and driving after suspension of license.
Sunday, July 25
At 6:05 a.m. At County Road 19/Painters Creek Green, officer located an unlocked, unoccupied vehicle that had struck the guardrail. The vehicle had struck the barrier at the beginning of the span, damaged it, broke the front wheel and skidded alongside the rail for approximately 70 feet. The vehicle was towed from the scene. Registered owner called at 10 a.m. to inquire about his vehicle. Male stated he did not have a phone to call police at the time of the crash and had left walking.
At Vinland Center, 3600 block of Ihduhapi Trail, officer responded to a disturbance call about a male who had been punching the wall and threatening other residents. Male stated he was upset because another male said something that really upset him, but he would not be a further problem. He was chilling in his room, and all was okay.
At Pagenkopf Road/Budd Avenue, complaint about thick grass clippings on the road. A motorcyclist almost wiped out. Resident was contacted and removed the clippings with a leaf blower.
In 6000 block of County Road 11, male had not been feeling well the last three days, became worse and had difficulty breathing. North Memorial EMS transported him to the hospital.
Monday, July 26
At Vinland Center in 3600 block of Ihduhapi Trail, client being treated for chemical dependency, expressed suicidal ideation, was depressed and agreed he should speak to a doctor about his mental condition. He agreed for North Memorial EMS to transport him.
Tuesday, July 27
At Vinland Center, 3600 block of Ihduhapi Trail, client had allergic reaction to new medication. The client was conscious and breathing but had swollen lips and tongue. North Memorial Ambulance transported client to the hospital.
At County Road 11/ County Line Road, Fed Ex truck delivering to an address pulled over too far and started to slip down into the ditch. Driver did not want to roll the truck and turned into the ditch. No injuries were reported. Truck was towed out of the ditch.
Wednesday, July 28
At 9:26 a.m. at Pioneer Creek Road/Quaas Cutoff, report about a vehicle parked in an abandoned lot off the roadway. Tire impressions leading to the vehicle appeared to be fresh. Officer found a male sleeping in the driver’s seat. The 60-year-old male from Maple Plain stated that he pulled off the roadway during the storm and took a nap. He was advised that this is private property and he needed to take off. He understood.
In 1000 block of Nelson Road, report that someone broke into a house and out buildings, and property inside was stolen. Case is under investigation, with review of the cameras that were on site.
Vehicle crash at County Roads 83 and 6. Vehicle number one was westbound on County Road 6 and stopped at the light, when a blue truck struck it from behind. Vehicle number one pulled over to the shoulder and the striking vehicle number two continued on. The truck would have minor front end damage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.