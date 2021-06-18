Following are some of the incidents from the activity report for West Hennepin Public Safety. WHPS serves Independence and Maple Plain. The incidents below took place in Independence, unless otherwise noted.
Friday, June 4
On the 4800 block of Gateway Blvd. 218, a person was feeling weak and unable to get up was transported by ambulance to the hospital.
On the 1600 block of County Road 90, road barricades in the construction zone had been moved allowing/opening a path. Officer repositioned the barricades.
On the 1900 block of County Road 90, an officer observed a vehicle running outside a gate of a closed business. Contact made with the male who was an employee bringing his work truck back to the yard.
Saturday, June 5
At County Road 92 N and County Road 6, vehicle one turned too sharp and side swiped vehicle two. Minor damage of paint transfer to a vehicle. No injuries
At County Road 11/Lake Sarah Road, a vehicle pulled out in front of the squad car causing the officer to brake sharply. The driver, a 28-year-old from St, Paul admitted the violation and thought the officer should just ignore it. A strong odor of alcohol was detected coming from the driver who admitted drinking while fishing. The driver performed poorly on field sobriety tests and provided a breath test which resulted in .15 breath alcohol concentration. The driver was arrested, transported to HC Jail, and booked on gross misdemeanor third degree DWI. The passenger, a 56-year-old of St. Paul, was cited for open bottle.
Monday, June 7
On the 3600 block of Ihduhapi Trail, at 31-year-old male had a Goodhue County body only warrant for a felony fifth degree drug possession and theft was picked up and transported to Hennepin County Jail.
On the 3300 block of Lake Sarah Road, residents reported their truck had been vandalized. Two clamps on the fuel line were loosened and the clamps require a special tool to be loosened.
On the 1700 block of County Road 90, a screen window was found on the ground. The window/screen was held in by clips that were pushed out and allowed the window to fall to the ground, breaking the window. No other windows were broken. Property owner was notified of the damage.
Tuesday, June 8
At County Road 6/County Road 83, a driver of the dump truck, vehicle one, was westbound on County Road 6, had the green light. All of a sudden vehicle two, northbound on County Road 110/83 came out of nowhere into the intersection. Vehicle two was t-boned. Witness confirmed vehicle two blew through the red stop light. North Memorial EMS arrived and took over care of vehicle two driver, checking for minor injuries. Vehicle two was towed from the scene.
On the 3800 block Lake Haughey Road, a resident was burning in a small fire pit, stepped inside quick, came back out and his outbuilding was on fire. Delano Fire arrived and put the fire out.
Thursday, June 10
At Hwy. 12/County Road 92N, MnDOT was requested to fill a large deep hole in the road at the intersection.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.