Following are some of the incidents from the activity report for West Hennepin Public Safety, dated Aug. 17. WHPS serves Independence and Maple Plain. The incidents below took place in Independence, unless otherwise noted.
Thursday, Aug. 6
At 2:03 a.m. in 2500 block of County Road 90, officer located four juveniles on the playground at Pioneer Creek Community Park. They stated that they were just hanging out and swinging. No criminal activity was found. The juveniles were between the ages of 15 and 17 years. Two juveniles were from Independence, one from Orono and one from Long Lake. Officer cited all four for violation of park hours. Their parents were contacted and advised of officer’s findings.
In 6300 block of Woodhill Lane, caller reported that she was walking her dog, when a dog ran up to her dog and knocked her dog over. Caller yelled at the dog, and the dog walked back to the property. Officer contacted the second dog’s owner. She stated she had exited the house to speak with the female, but she had already walked away. Dog owner felt horrible. She stated that the kids were pulling the dog around and let go of the leash by accident. Officer notified caller of his findings.
Friday, Aug. 7
At 4:12 a.m. in 4000 block of Townline Road, 75-year-old male with leg pain requested transport to the hospital by ambulance. North Memorial EMS transported him.
At 10:55 a.m. at 3675 Ihduhapi Trail, Vinland Center client had atrial fibrillation. North Memorial EMS transported him to the hospital.
Saturday, Aug. 8
At 12:40 a.m. at County Roads 92 and 11, vehicle continued through an intersection without stopping. Officer contacted the male driver and found that he was a provisional driver with three male passengers. Driver and passengers were 16 years old. One was from St. Michael, one from Otsego and two from Albertville. Officer detected an odor of vaping emitted from the vehicle. All occupants admitted to possessing a vaping device with nicotine. Vaping devices were handed over to the officer. Driver was cited for violation of provisional driver’s license and underage possession of tobacco. Three passengers were cited for underage possession of tobacco. All three were warned about curfew. Their parents were notified of officer’s contact.
At 7:32 p.m. in 2600 block of County Road 90, officer responded to complaint of loud bass music coming from a residence across the road. Officer advised the homeowner of the complaint. They said they would turn down the music.
Sunday, Aug. 9
In 3300 block of Lake Sarah Road, caller reported receiving numerous unwanted harassing, derogatory Facetime calls from numerous numbers. Officer advised her of steps to take to block the calls or work with her cell carrier to initiate a spam filter.
Monday, Aug. 10
At 11:22 a.m. in 6800 block of Highway 12, WHPS received numerous calls about a male walking on Highway 12 who needed help.
Officer contacted a 33-year-old male from Wisconsin who had emotional and cognitive disabilities. The male’s parents responded to pick up their son.
Wednesday, Aug. 12
Vehicle accident at Highway 12/ County Road 90. Vehicle number two was stopped while heading northbound on County Road 90 at Highway 12.
Vehicle number two entered the intersection and collided with vehicle number one, a semi-truck that was eastbound on Highway 12.
Vehicle number two was towed.
Vehicle number one was driven from the scene. No injuries.
Thursday, Aug. 13
At County Roads 11 and 90, motorist was trying to turn around and drove too far off the road surface.
Vehicle ended up partially in the ditch and halfway on the road. Vehicle was towed back onto the road.
In 4500 block of Shady Beach Circle, resident reported that his wallet was stolen out of the center console of his vehicle.
Case is under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.