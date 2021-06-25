Following are some of the incidents from the activity report for West Hennepin Public Safety. WHPS serves Independence and Maple Plain. The incidents below took place in Independence, unless otherwise noted.
Friday, June 11
On the 2400 block of Independence Road, occupants in a dark colored Jeep Rubicon with no doors or top on it stopped and started hassling three kids fishing along the shoreline and threw a plastic cup at them. Victim was not injured or assaulted, did not know who occupants were.
At Pagenkopf Road and Budd, it was reported a Jeep CJ style or Rubicon, dark color, possibly army green with four to five kids, turned southbound on Pagenkopf from Budd, drove down into the ditch for a distance and then came back up onto the roadway and went west on Independence Road. Jeep description the same as the one that hassled the kids fishing. The area was checked, the jeep was not located.
Saturday, June 12
At 18 Golf Walk, it was reported that loud music was coming from Windsong Golf Course. Windsong was closing up and they did not have any loud music in the club house. An employee heard music from somewhere north of the golf course several minutes ago but no idea where it was coming from. The area was checked, unable to locate.
Sunday, June 13
At Kuntz Drive and Luce Line, a caller was biking on the Luce Line, lost his driver’s license and debit card and did not notice until later in the day they were missing. Caller had received a random call on his home phone. Officer called the phone number, a male answered stating he found a DL and debit card and was trying to reach the owner. Male stated he would mail them. Officer advised caller of his findings.
At Dean Lane and Copeland Road, a large tree had fallen across the road blocking most of it. Independence Public Works responded and removed the tree.
Monday, June 14
On the 3600 block of Ihduhapi Trial, Minnesota Department of Corrections requested officers to pick up at Vinland National Center, a 31-year-old male from Faribault who had a warrant for a release violation. The male was arrested and transported to Hennepin County Jail.
Tuesday, June 15
On the 4300 block of Lake Sarah Road, Loretto Fire was attending care to a female who was suffering from heart palpitations and was not feeling well. North Memorial EMS arrived and took over patient care.
At Sunset Lane and Lake Sarah Heights, a semi-truck hit a Mediacom low hanging overhead line, pulling the line down unto the road. Driver was not at fault; the lines were hanging down too low. Mediacom arrived to fix the line.
On the 7300 block of County Road 6, a homeowner reported a vehicle was in his driveway and the driver is in his garage. Driver stated his vehicle ran out of electricity, he was trying to find an electrical cord and power to charge his vehicle. Faint odor of alcoholic beverage was emitting from the male. Paul Michael Murray, 52, performed poorly on field sobriety tests, provided a PBT test which came back at .18%. Murray refused to provide a breath test. Murray was arrested and released, charged with third degree DWI refusal.
Thursdya, June 17
At Highway 12 and County Road 90, it was reported the construction crew at Hwy. 12 and County Road 90 struck a 3-inch gas main. Maple Plain Fire and West Hennepin Public Safety quickly established a safe zone until CenterPoint Energy arrived and turned off the gas leak in this area. CenterPoint Energy had to turn off 66 gas meters for their customers. 6 residential customers were affected by this outage, the remaining 60 were commercial properties.
On the 3600 block Ihduhapi Trail, a 35-year-old male suffers from psychosis and wanted to go to the hospital to seek a doctor’s care in a behavioral unit. Officer assisted the patient until North Memorial EMS arrived and transported him to the hospital.
