Following are some of the incidents from the activity report for West Hennepin Public Safety, dated July 23. WHPS serves Independence and Maple Plain. The incidents below took place in Independence, unless otherwise noted.
Friday, July 16
In 5000 block of Bryantwood Drive, mother requested a welfare check on her 23-year-old son who got into an argument with his roommates and left on foot. Roommates suspected he was drunk. Officer was assisted by Medina Police. They checked the apartment and the surrounding area. The male was not located. Officer advised son’s mother of his findings.
Saturday, July 17
At 9:39 p.m. in 5200 block of County Road 6. Officer found vehicle with its hazards lights on sitting on the side of the road. Officer contacted the driver who stated that his vehicle broke down. He was unable to drive the vehicle, and he had AAA on the way. He would call if further assistance would be needed.
Sunday, July 18
In 4500 block of County Road 50, male and female were arguing about a text communication on female’s phone. Both were mutual combatants, throwing punches and pushing each other. Both parties agreed to separate.
At Vinland Center, 3600 block of Ihduhapi Trail, client called 911. He was covered in sweat, cold and clammy, and had bouts of whole-body shakes. Loretto Fire Department and North Memorial EMS arrived and assisted with patient care. Client was transported to the hospital by North Memorial EMS.
Monday, July 19
At Lewis Cemetery, a vehicle had struck the post on the Lewis Cemetery sign. A piece of silver plastic from the striking vehicle was found on the ground and taken as evidence. Estimated cost to replace the post is $200.
Wednesday, July 21
At 10:07 a.m. at Pioneer Creek Road/County Road 92 vehicle went into the ditch after driver swerved to miss a deer that ran out in front of him. The deer was not struck; the vehicle did run over a Hennepin County road sign. Motorist was wearing his seatbelt. No injuries were reported. Vehicle was towed from the ditch.
Thursday, July 22
At Vinland Center, in 3600 block of Ihduhapi Trail, client reported a heart issue, felt as if his heart was being stabbed. Ridgeview Ambulance transported the male to the hospital.
