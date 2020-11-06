Following are some of the incidents from the activity report for West Hennepin Public Safety, dated Oct. 29. WHPS serves Independence and Maple Plain. The incidents below took place in Independence, unless otherwise noted.
Thursday, Oct. 22
At 1:09 p.m., single vehicle accident at County Road 11/Lake Rebecca. Motorist was eastbound on County Road 11. She over corrected her vehicle when it encountered ice that was accumulating on the road. The vehicle slid into a ditch and struck a power pole. Motorist was wearing her seatbelt, and both airbags deployed. Vehicle was towed from the ditch. No injuries were reported.
Saturday, Oct. 24
At 6:37 p.m. at County Road 6/Golf Walk, Life Link III aircraft flying back to Willmar Hospital from the metro area, reported that two short bursts of a white laser beam struck the aircraft. No patients were onboard, and the laser beam struck no one in his eyes. Officer checked area residences and a small private party of adults and kids. All denied having laser pointers or knowing anything about the incident.
At County Road 92N/ Highway 12, single vehicle accident. Motorist stated that he was turning north onto County Road 92 from Highway 12, when the driver of a second vehicle failed to dim its high beams and caused the first driver to divert his eyes while turning. His vehicle crossed over the center lane, drove over the railroad tracks and got stuck on the rails. Burlington Northern Santa Fe was notified of the blocked rails. Williams Towing pulled out the vehicle. BNSF was notified that the tracks were clear. Officer warned motorist for lane violation and failure to drive in correct lane.
Sunday, Oct. 25
On Drake Drive, property owner reported that someone had removed the dirt and logs off the north end of his property near the airport. Officer found that a snowmobile club had brought in a Bobcat to remove the dirt and logs and was doing so inappropriately on private property. The property owner moved his property back. Snowmobile club was advised that it had to have permission from property owners before posting the snowmobile trail across their property. The club president said they would contact owners ahead of time in the future.
Monday, Oct. 26
At 1:20 p.m. in 2400 block of County Road 92, Fed-Ex driver exited his truck to place a package on the porch. A dog ran at him unprovoked, bit him and punctured his lower leg. Driver had delivered to the residence several times in the past. The dog is aggressive and usually is tethered. Dog was current with its rabies vaccination. Officer gave the dog owner paperwork to fill out for listing his dog as a potentially dangerous dog, under Independence ordinances and Minnesota Statutes.
Wednesday, Oct 28
At 12:32 p.m., two-vehicle crash at County Roads 92S and 6. Vehicle number one was south bound on County Road 92 and stopped at the stop sign. Vehicle number two was east bound on County Road 6, when the driver attempted to make a left turn onto County Road 92. Vehicle number two collided with the front end of vehicle number one. Officer cited driver of vehicle number two for failure to drive with due care.
