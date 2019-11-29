Following are some of the incidents from the activity report for West Hennepin Public Safety, dated Nov. 22.. WHPS serves Independence and Maple Plain. The incidents below took place in Independence, unless otherwise noted.
Thursday, Nov. 14
On the 400 block of Kuntz Drive, officer assisted with lifting up from the floor a female who had slid out of bed and was unable to get up.
Friday, Nov. 15
At Highway 12/Nelson Road, vehicle was in westbound lane of Highway 12. Driver stated he fell asleep. His vehicle collided with the rear end of a truck and trailer (vehicle number two) in slow moving traffic. Vehicle number one driver and passenger had injuries and were transported to the hospital by ambulance. Vehicle number two had minor damage to the steel rear trailer ramps. Vehicle number one driver was cited for failure to drive with due care. North Memorial EMS Ambulance, Delano Fire Department, Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office and Medina Police assisted with traffic control and patient treatment.
On the 3100 block of County Road 92N, resident reported that her mailbox was damaged. Mailbox appeared to have been clipped by a vehicle mirror. No suspect or vehicle information.
Monday, Nov. 18
At Highway 12/Lake Haughey Road, vehicle number one was south bound on Lake Haughey Road. The driver was preparing to turn left, east bound onto Highway 12. Driver stated she didn’t see westbound vehicle number two. She thought it was okay to make her turn, pulled into the westbound lane and collided with the second vehicle. Vehicle number one driver was issued a citation for failure to yield right of way.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
On the 6000 block of County Road 6, darling, cute calico kitten appeared on resident’s doorstep. The kitten was very friendly. The house door opened, and she ran into the house and sat on the rug. She obviously was house broken. Resident hoped the kitten’s owner would call WHPS and reunite with the kitten. Resident has two cats and will keep the kitten for two weeks before taking her to the Humane Society or until someone wants the kitten.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
At Highway 12/County Road 92N, Stahlke Bus Company reported that bus driver activated vehicle’s yellow/amber lights 700 feet prior to stopping at 7800 Highway 12. After the bus stopped, the stop arm went out. A vehicle slowed down and passed the bus without stopping. License plate was noted. Charges are pending contact with the registered owner of the vehicle.
