Following are some of the incidents from the activity report for West Hennepin Public Safety, dated April 22. WHPS serves Independence and Maple Plain. The incidents below took place in Independence, unless otherwise noted.
Thursday, April 15
In 18 block of Golf Walk, vehicle crashed into guardrail. Witness reported hearing the crash, observing a male exiting the crashed vehicle and getting into a white four-door sedan driven by a female wearing a pink head wrap. Vehicle was reported as stolen from a dealership on April 9. Case is under investigation. Video of the crash is under review.
In 6300 block of Pagenkopf Road, resident received documents from Minnesota Unemployment Insurance confirming his claim for benefits. Resident had not applied for benefits and was advised to document the info with his police department. Resident was advised to monitor his credit reports and directed to ftc.gov for further info on fraud and identity theft.
Sunday, April 18
At Town Line Road/Highway 55, report that a stalled pickup truck was missing its front wheel. A 26-year-old man from Plymouth had an Anoka County Warrant for a felony drugs probation violation. He was arrested, transported, and booked into Hennepin County Jail. The vehicle was towed.
In 3300 block of Lake Sarah Road, officer observed smoke coming from a resident’s brush pile that he had just lit. Homeowner did not have a burn permit and was unaware of the Department of Natural Resources burning restriction. Homeowner put out the fire and was verbally warned for burning without a permit.
Monday, April 19
In 5200 block of County Road 11, male was suffering from chest pains and having trouble breathing. He was transported by ambulance to the hospital.
Tuesday, April 20
In 4500 block of Shady Beach Circle, male had an allergic reaction, including swelling in his face. An epi pen was administered. North Memorial EMS transported him to the hospital.
At Copeland Road/Highway 12, officer responded to report of a domestic dispute. A male pushed a female out of a car in the area of Highway 12 and Copeland Road. The vehicle was located in Rainbow Park, Maple Plain. Male and female exited the vehicle, and both were screaming at each other. Officer separated them and spoke with both. The male wanted to stay away from the female. Female’s mom arrived, helped calm her down and drove her home.
Thursday, April 22
In 3000 block of Becker Road, resident received several letters from Minnesota Unemployment Benefits, denying the benefits for which she had applied. Resident had not applied for unemployment benefits and was advised to document the info with her police department. Resident was advised to monitor her credit reports and directed to ftc.gov for further info on fraud and identity theft.
In 3600 block of County Road 90, male had trouble breathing and shortness of breath after receiving the Johnson and Johnson COVID vaccine. He was transported to the hospital by ambulance.
