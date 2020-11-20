Following are some of the incidents from the activity report for West Hennepin Public Safety, dated Nov. 12. WHPS serves Independence and Maple Plain. The incidents below took place in Independence, unless otherwise noted.
Friday, Nov. 6
In 3700 block of Lake Haughey Road, police and fire responded to a report of an uncontrolled nosebleed that had been going on for five days. Patient was transported to Methodist Hospital.
In 4400 block of County Road 92 N, call received of a female who was bucked off a horse and possibly had a broken hip. When the officer arrived, the patient began feeling dizzy and about to pass out. Delano Fire Department assisted with patient care until North Ambulance arrived and transported her to Mercy Hospital.
Saturday, Nov. 7
At Highway 12/County Road 92, officer stopped a vehicle for traveling over posted speed limit. Driver, a 43-year-old female from Willmar, failed field sobriety tests and a preliminary breath alcohol test. The driver was transported to the police department. Her breath test result was .09 alcohol content. She was booked into Hennepin County Jail for second degree DWI. Three juveniles were in the vehicle. One was 16 and allowed to drive to a local gas station and wait for a valid driver.
In 3300 block of Lake Sarah Road, officer responded to report of a male feeling dizzy. When the officer arrived, the male was initially unable to speak any words. Once he calmed down, he reported pain in his left leg and hip. The pain started the night before after he cleaned a deer and sat down to rest for the evening. He then was unable to speak clear sentences again. North Ambulance transported him to Waconia Hospital.
In 4900 block of South Lake Shore Drive, received report of a power pole leaning into a tree, and the wire was arcing. Xcel Energy was on scene when police and fire arrived and advised they could both clear.
In 7900 block of Egret Drive, police were called with report of an unconscious person. Officer monitored vital signs until Ridgeview Ambulance arrived and transported the patient to Waconia Hospital.
Tuesday, Nov. 10
In 4700 block of County Road 92, police and fire responded to report that a male fell in his driveway. He complained of knee pain and could not walk. North Memorial arrived and transported him to North Memorial Hospital.
In 400 block of Kuntz Drive, police responded to report of a person complaining of leg pain and inability to walk. When officer arrived, she said she said she had fallen twice three days ago and now was feeling pain in her knee and ankle. North Memorial Ambulance transported her to Ridgeview Hospital.
