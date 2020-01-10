Following are some of the incidents from the activity report for West Hennepin Public Safety, dated Jan. 3. WHPS serves Independence and Maple Plain. The incidents below took place in Independence, unless otherwise noted.
Friday, Dec. 27
At 6 a.m. on the 5400 block of Timber Trail, resident reported that a male had knocked on his door, was out of breath and asked for help pulling his vehicle out of the ditch. Officer located the driver, who had taken a wrong turn and tried turning around. The vehicle went partially into the ditch. A passerby assisted with pulling the vehicle out of the ditch.
At Pagenkopf and Becker Roads, resident reported vandalism to signs. Officer found graffiti, red and blue spray paint on a utility box, snowmobile trail sign, stop sign and tag board business sign. No suspects or evidence at time of report.
Saturday, Dec. 28
On the 2200 block of South Lake Shore Drive, report that unauthorized purchases were made on a bank check card. Business checks were stolen, forged and deposited in an account. Approximate loss was $8,000. Case is under investigation.
Sunday, Dec. 29
On the 7800 block of County Road 6, male felt ill and complained of feeling tingling in hands and feet. He refused EMS transport and said he would have his wife drive him to the hospital.
At Vinland Center, 3675 Ihduhapi Trail, male complained that his heart was racing. North Ambulance EMS arrived, took over treatment and transported him to the hospital.
Monday, Dec. 30
On the 6000 block of Highway 12, vehicle number two was eastbound on Highway 12 and following vehicle number one. Vehicle number one spun out and slammed into the center concrete barrier. Vehicle number one bounced off the barrier and turned around in front of vehicle number two. Then vehicle number two collided with vehicle number one. Vehicle number one was struck on the passenger side, and the air bags were deployed. Vehicle number one was operable and towed from the scene. Vehicle number two was driven from the scene. No injuries were reported, and both drivers refused medical assistance.
At Vinland Center, 3675 Ihduhapi Trail, report that a patient was having an allergic reaction. Loretto Fire Department and North Memorial EMS responded to care for the patient.
At County Roads 11 and 92N, 24-year-old driver from Corcoran admitted to driving foolishly by spinning tires when he left the intersection because his friend was behind him. His goofing off caused him to go into the ditch. Kelly’s Towing towed his vehicle from the ditch.
Tuesday, Dec. 31
On the 5100 block of Broadmoor Drive, caller reported that a vehicle was stuck in her backyard. Officer found that a motorist was staying at a friend’s house. As the motorist was leaving for work, the vehicle got stuck in the driveway.
Wednesday, Jan. 1
On the 5100 block of Broadmoor Drive, report that a female from Minneapolis was unconscious and not breathing. Caller believed that she had overdosed on drugs. Maple Plain Fire Department assisted with CPR and administered one dose of Narcan nasally. North Memorial EMS transported the female to the hospital.
On the 4800 block of Highway 12, report that a male had felt dizzy, fallen off a stool and hit his head on the wall. He was transported to the hospital by ambulance.
