Following are some of the incidents from the activity report for West Hennepin Public Safety, dated Oct. 14. WHPS serves Independence and Maple Plain. The incidents below took place in Independence, unless otherwise noted.
Thursday, Oct. 8
At 6:20 a.m. in 1300 block of County Road 19, motorist reported a smell of gas coming from his car as he pulled into the driveway. He got out of the car, and shortly after his vehicle started on fire. Maple Plain Fire Department extinguished the fire. The vehicle was burned beyond repair. No injuries were reported.
Friday, Oct. 9
At 3:08 p.m. at Copeland Road/Highway 12, caller reported that a male was lying down in the grass. Officer found that a male from Arizona was taking a nap before continuing his travels by walking. He left Arizona in May and stopped in Wyoming and Montana for a short time to work. He was on his way to Kentucky to visit family before heading to Canada to look for a job. Officer gave him a ride to McDonalds in Wayzata and gave him a few dollars so he could get something to eat, because he was out of money.
Saturday, Oct. 10
At 11:59 p.m. in 3500 block of County Road 90, officer was dispatched for loud party complaint. Property owner advised that it was her daughter’s wedding. DJ had four songs left, turned the music down and would wrap it up soon.
Sunday, Oct. 11
At 2:56 a.m. at Highway 12/Hitsman Lane, officer clocked a vehicle with radar as traveling 72 miles per hour. Officer observed the vehicle crossing over the fog line and hitting the rumble strips. A 27-year-old male from Minneapolis failed field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest. He was brought to the police station, where a Breath Alcohol Test produced a reading of .14 BAC. He was booked, cited for fourth degree DWI and released to the custody of a friend.
At 10:32 a.m. in the 5800 block of County Road 11, a lawn mower was mulching leaves. The under-carriage area became packed with dry leaves, started smoking and flames were showing. Loretto Fire extinguished the fire. No injuries or other property damaged were reported.
In 6000 block of Woodhill Lane, dog owner reported that two dogs were missing. They are black lab with a green and yellow collar and an invisible fence collar with tags and a 13-month-old yellow lab with a bright blue collar, no tags. Friends helped search the area extensively for several days, and the dogs were not found. Dog owner reported them stolen.
Monday, Oct.12
In 5800 block of Providence Curve, resident reported that license tabs were stolen from her license plates. The stolen license tabs were entered into the National Crime Information Center.
In 3700 block of County Road 92, caller reported that she left her cell phone on her tack trunk in the stable, rode for a couple hours and returned to find her phone was missing. The stolen cell phone was entered into the National Crime Information Center.
Tuesday, Oct. 13
At 3:49 p.m. at Townline Road/ County Road 11, caller reported that a motorist was driving erratically. He drove his vehicle through a stop sign and into a ditch. Officer located the driver, a 20-year-old male from Rockford. He showed signs of impairment. He was arrested. Second degree DWI charges are pending blood test results.
