Following are some of the incidents from the activity report for West Hennepin Public Safety, dated Oct. 8. WHPS serves Independence and Maple Plain. The incidents below took place in Independence, unless otherwise noted.
Thursday, Oct. 1
At 3675 Ihduhapi Trail, Vinland Center reported that a male client was experiencing hallucinations and had taken two klonopin pills earlier in the day. A 28-year-old male from Lakeview admitted to drinking. He submitted a preliminary breath test resulting in a breath alcohol reading of .17%.
At 4:55 p.m. multi-vehicle crash at County Roads 6 and 19. Vehicles number 1 and 2 were stopped at a stop sign while west bound on County Road 6. Vehicle number 3 collided with the rear end of vehicle number 2, which collided with vehicle number 1 and pushed it into the intersection. Vehicle number 1 was struck by vehicle number 4, a flatbed delivery truck that was crossing the intersection while northbound on County Road 19. Driver of vehicle number 1 suffered injuries not considered to be life threatening and was transported by North Air Ambulance to North Memorial Hospital. Drivers of vehicles number 2 and 3 both had minor injuries and were transported by North Memorial to North Memorial Hospital. Driver of vehicle number 4 did not report any injuries. Driver of vehicle number 3 was cited for failure to drive with due care.
Saturday, Oct. 3
At County Road 6/Nelson Road, officer stopped vehicle for traveling at 62 miles per hour in the 50 mile per hour zone. Female driver, 26-years-old from Mayer, submitted a preliminary breath test that resulted in a reading of .09 breath alcohol concentration. She was arrested for fourth degree DWI and released to her husband.
At 3675 Ihduhapi Trail, Vinland Center reported that a patient was confused and had a history of brain hemorrhages. North Memorial EMS stabilized the patient and transported him to Mercy Hospital.
Monday, Oct. 5
In 700 block of County Road 92, report that sometime overnight someone went into owner’s unlocked vehicle and stole Oakley and Rayban sunglasses, Baby Phat ‘cool cat’ sunglasses, loose change and draw string style backpack with a Ford logo on it. No suspects or leads were found.
In 700 block of County Road 92N, CR 92N, report that phone and Internet lines were struck by a cable company digging its lines into the ground. Officer found Frontier was on site and repairing the damage.
Tuesday, Oct. 6
At 3:20 a.m. in 8600 block of County Road 11, report of debris in the road. Officer found a vehicle rolled over in the ditch and a male sitting on a pile of debris. The 29-year-old male from White Bear Lake admitted that he fell asleep while westbound on County Road 11. His vehicle crossed over the oncoming traffic lane, left the road, and rolled over down an embankment. He had been hauling his personal belongings up to the road, had not called the police and had phoned someone to pick him up. Williams responded with two trucks and pulled the vehicle out. It was totaled. The male had minor injuries and was cited for lane violation.
At 11:50 p.m. in 2600 block of County Road 90, caller reported her two pigs, Gilbert and Wilbur, were missing in the hope that someone would find them and call WHPS. Whether or not they were located is unknown.
