Following are some of the incidents from the activity report for West Hennepin Public Safety, dated Dec. 7. WHPS serves Independence and Maple Plain. The incidents below took place in Independence, unless otherwise noted.
Monday, Nov. 30
In 6100 block of County Road 6, a box of personal property was found on the side of the road and turned in to the police department. The box is being held for safekeeping for the owner to claim.
Tuesday, Dec. 1
In 3000 block of Ihduhapi Trail, local business reported a large tree stump and numerous metal T posts that were blocking the roadway. No leads at this time.
In 800 block of Wild Oak Trail, officer responded to report of a vehicle parked in a cul-de-sac with two occupants engaged in extracurricular activity. Both were cited for lewd and lascivious behavior.
Wednesday, Dec. 2
In 7000 block of Highway 12, caller reported that two checks she had written for bills and put in her outgoing mail were cashed at Wal-Mart stores for different amounts than she had written them for. Case was forwarded to investigations.
Thursday, Dec. 3
In 3000 block of Ihduhapi Trail, call was received of a patient sitting in a chair who became unresponsive. Police, Loretto Fire Department and North Ambulance responded. The patient was transported by ambulance to North Memorial Hospital.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.