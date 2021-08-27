Following are some of the incidents from the activity report for West Hennepin Public Safety, dated Aug. 20. WHPS serves Independence and Maple Plain. The incidents below took place in Independence, unless otherwise noted.
Friday, Aug. 13
Personal injury crash at County Roads 90 and 6. A passenger car and a semi-truck were eastbound on County Road 6. Car pulled over to the shoulder of the roadway, attempted to make a U-turn and pulled out in front of semi-truck. Semi-truck was unable to get out of the way, collided with car and pushed it into the ditch. All occupants wore proper seatbelts and were okay with minor bumps and bruises. Driver of car was cited.
At County Roads 19 and 6, vehicle went 70 feet into a ditch and trees. Driver stated that she fell asleep. Driver was not impaired, and vehicle was towed from the ditch.
On the 6100 block of Wood Hill Lane, caller reported vehicle lights were turned off. A male approached his driveway. The male went to the rear of his SUV in the driveway and opened the back gate. Caller yelled at the male, who fled through the trees. The vehicle quickly left the area. The area and homes were checked for signs of tampering or theft. Nothing was found.
Monday, Aug. 16
In 5600 block of Drake Drive, report that a suspicious vehicle was parked in front of a residence. Officer found a note left on the dashboard stating that car ran out of gas, and owner would return.
In 7000 block of Pagenkopf Road, report that a dog chased 18 chickens and injured two of them. According to MN State Statute 347.50 (Subd.3) Section (1)(2) and (3), the dog owner was notified that his dog was declared as a “potentially dangerous” when unprovoked, inflicts bites on a human or domestic animal on public or private property.
Tuesday, Aug. 17
At 8:39 a.m. at Highway 12/County Road 92, report that a vehicle was weaving in lane of traffic and then pulled over. Officer contacted a 76-year-old female driver who was sleeping. Before leaving home, she had taken some Benadryl for allergies. She could tell she was drowsy and pulled over to rest. Driver did not have an option for getting a ride. She agreed to take a good hour rest and not to drive if she was still drowsy.
At County Roads 11 and 90, dump truck blew a tire, left the road and tore up some grass while entering the ditch.
Wednesday, Aug. 18
At Town Line Road/ County Road 11, caller reported that a stop sign was broken off its post, was on the ground and someone might not stop at the intersection. Officer temporarily secured the stop sign on the telephone pole until public works could fix it.
