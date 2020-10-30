Following are some of the incidents from the activity report for West Hennepin Public Safety, dated Oct. 23. The incidents below took place in Independence, unless otherwise noted.
Thursday, Oct. 15
At 3:17 a.m. in 3400 block of Ihduhapi Trail, building was burglarized. Over 20 tools were stolen. They were entered into the National Crime Information Center. Approximate loss was over $6,000. Business video camera captured images of the suspect vehicle and three suspects. Case is under investigation.
Sunday, Oct. 18
At 1:31 a.m. at County Road 92/South Lake Sarah Drive, officer observed vehicle weaving back and forth within its traffic lane and bearing no rear license plate. A 21-year-old female from Delano submitted a preliminary breath test resulting in a reading of a .18 breath alcohol concentration. She was arrested, transported, and booked in Hennepin County Jail for third degree DWI.
At 4:27 p.m. in 4400 block of Townline Road, report of a physical domestic dispute between a mother and daughter. The 53-year-old mother had left the scene. She was in Wayzata. She was arrested, transported, and booked into Hennepin County Jail for fifth degree domestic assault and disorderly conduct.
Tuesday, Oct. 20
Between 1:09 and 5 p.m., due to heavy snowfall, WHPS officer responded to nine reports of vehicles in the ditch in Independence and Maple Plain. Several vehicles could not be towed from the ditch due to unsafe road conditions for a tow truck to tow them out. Tow trucks were backed up on towing calls.
Wednesday, Oct. 21
At 7:35 a.m. First Student School bus was stalled on Highway 12 at County Road 90, blocking the right turn lane. Officer assisted with traffic control while Burda’s responded to tow the bus.
Vehicle accident at County Road 90/ Highway 12. Vehicle number two was southbound and stopped on County Road 90 at Highway 12. Driver checked for traffic from both directions and started to enter the intersection. Driver saw vehicle number one coming after it was too late to stop. Vehicle number two collided with vehicle number one in a sideswipe collision. No injuries were reported.
In 5300 block of Sunset Lane, caller reported that a 34-year-old female was told to stop coming over. She continued to come over at all hours of the day. Officer left with her father a no trespassing notice advising her that she would be charged if she would go over in the future.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.