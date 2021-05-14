Following are some of the incidents from the activity report for West Hennepin Public Safety, dated May 10. WHPS serves Independence and Maple Plain. The incidents below took place in Independence, unless otherwise noted.
Friday, April 30
In 4700 block of Lake Sarah Drive S., resident received a letter from the state of Minnesota containing his “determination of benefits” regarding an application for unemployment benefits. Resident had not applied for benefits and was advised to document the info with his police department. Resident was advised to monitor his credit reports and directed to ftc.gov for further info on fraud and identity theft.
Saturday, May 1
In 6200 block of Highway 12, report of a burglary of a storage unit that was ransacked. Reported as stolen were an old ride on toddler type train from the 1930’s, black in color $300 value, and a wall hanging tapestry. Suspects left a torch type lighter outside the unit. Lighter was sent to Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for latent print examination.
In 6000 block of Providence Curve, caller reported that a vehicle was traveling 60 miles per hour up and down the road. The 16- to 17-year-old driver refused to give his name. Officer contacted the parent, who advised he would find out who was driving and would remove their driving privileges. Caller was advised of officer’s findings.
Sunday, May 2
In 3800 block of Lake Haughey Road, female fell off of a chair and landed on a concrete patio, causing a large goose egg bruise on the back of her head. Female had no memory of what occurred and was transported to the hospital.
On Luce Line Trail, a goose attacked male caller and bit him as he walked by a swamp / grass area. Officer located several male and female geese along with babies who scattered and did not act aggressively. Which goose was the culprit is unknown.
In 3800 block of Lake Haughey Road, Delano Fire Department assisted a male who had fallen getting out of the shower and needed help to his chair.
Tuesday, May 4
Crash at Highway 12/County Road 90. Vehicle number 2 was northbound on County Road 90 crossing Highway 12. Driver thought he could make it across the intersection in heavy traffic. Driver of vehicle number one saw vehicle number two and hit the brakes hard. He could not stop, and his vehicle collided with vehicle number two. Driver of vehicle number two was cited for failure to drive with due care.
Wednesday, May 5
In 5200 block of Pagenkopf Road, male fell out of bed and needed assistance getting to his feet. He was not injured.
In 3300 block of Lake Haughey Road, officer was dispatched for report of a resident who was lighting up big pile of manure that stunk. Homeowner said he was burning “used hay.” Officer advised him that he could not burn that material and to extinguish it.
Thursday, May 6
In 1800 block of Budd Street, male suffering pain was transported to the hospital by North Memorial EMS.
In 7100 block of Turner Road, callers indicated to the resident that they were from the Social Security Office of the federal government. They accused her of embezzlement. Resident provided callers with names of her banks but did not provide bank account numbers. Resident was advised to ask her banks to freeze her accounts, go to FTC.govand annualcreditreport.comand monitor credit and accounts.
West Hennepin Public Safety reminder: Social Security, Internal Revenue and Amazon do not call with convincing and scare tactics. Do not provide any personal info, because the callers are scammers trying to steal your money/savings.
