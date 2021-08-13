Following are some of the incidents from the activity report for West Hennepin Public Safety, dated Aug. 6. WHPS serves Independence and Maple Plain. The incidents below took place in Independence, unless otherwise noted.
Friday, July 30
At First Avenue/County Road 92, caller reported that she found a horse and was bringing it to her farm. The horse had some minor cuts and needed water. The animal owner called a short time later looking for her horse. Horse was returned to its owner.
At 8:07 p.m. at County Road 6/Copeland Road. Complaint of a vehicle all over the road, varying speeds, and driving on the shoulder of the roadway. Driver admitted to using his phone to change music and to perform other activity. Citation was issued for use of cell phone while driving
Saturday, Aug. 1
In 2900 block of Copeland Road, female had chest pain and shortness of breath. She was transported to the hospital by Allina EMS.
At Ingerson Road/Luce Line, caller reported that she parked her car near the Luce Line on Ingerson Road. Returning from a walk, she noticed a bike had crashed into her car. Information was provided in case the person calls and wants to claim the damage.
In 3600 block of Ihduhapi Trail, North Memorial EMS treated patient who was complaining of headache and feeling sick.
At 3:42 p.m. at 800 block of Copeland Road, officer was dispatched for a horse that was stuck in the mud/ swamp. Maple Plain Fire Department, Minneapolis Mounted Horse Patrol and two vet techs assisted with keeping the horse calm. Straps were put on the horse. The horse was pulled onto a sled and out of the swamp onto flat ground. After some time, the horse was able to stand and walk back to the stables.
At 6:53 p.m. in 6100 block of Wood Hill Lane, officer was dispatched for an 18-month-old child choking on a cracker. When officer arrived, child was no longer choking. Officer auscultated the child’s chest and found breathing was clear and normal. Mother denied further treatment or transport. Maple Plain Fire Department and North Memorial EMS were canceled.
Tuesday, Aug. 3
In 2900 block of Lindgren Lane, construction worker had hip pain after he tripped and fell on the driveway. North Memorial EMS transported him to the hospital.
Wednesday, Aug. 4
At 8:38 p.m. at County Road 92 N/ Pioneer Creek Road, received complaint that a vehicle had varying speeds and was swerving. Officer contacted the driver, a 55-year-old male from Brooklyn Center. Officer noted an odor of alcoholic beverage emitted from the male. He admitted to drinking, performed poorly on field sobriety tests, and provided a preliminary breath test over the legal limit. He was arrested, booked into Hennepin County Jail and charged with first degree DWI refusal to test and driving after cancellation of license.
