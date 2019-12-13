Following are some of the incidents from the activity report for West Hennepin Public Safety, dated Dec. 6. WHPS serves Independence and Maple Plain. The incidents below took place in Independence, unless otherwise noted.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
At 4:14 a.m. on the 3700 block of Marsh Point Road, two vehicles were parked on the roadway and interfering with city snow plowing in violation of city ordinance regarding parking on city streets. Officer called registered owners twice, got no answers, and left messages. Citations were issued for the violations and left on windshields of the vehicles.
Thursday, Nov. 28
At 6:08 a.m. on the 8400 block of Highway 12, officer assisted with traffic while a Good Samaritan pulled a vehicle out of the ditch. No damage to her vehicle.
At 9:57 a.m., on the 9000 block of County Road 6, a property owner reported horseback riders were trespassing on his property after he’d previously told them they were not allowed to ride on his property. The riders admitted being on the property and were apologetic. The property owner wants the riders charged with trespassing and for damaging property. Case is under investigation.
Saturday, Nov. 30
At 1:20 a.m., on the 9000 block of Highway 12, police witnessed a vehicle swerving out of control, almost hitting a patrol car traveling the opposite direction and going into the ditch. The driver was uninjured and appeared to be intoxicated. The driver refused to perform field sobriety tests and to give a breath sample. A 22-year-old male from Loretto was arrested for suspicion of DWI and charged with second degree DWI.
At 6:31 p.m., on the 4000 block of County Road 19, caller reported speaking to the driver of a vehicle that had gone into the ditch, and the driver appeared to be intoxicated. Police arrived on scene and made contact with the driver, a 63-year-old female from Mound. She failed sobriety tests. She was arrested, charged with third degree DWI and No Proof of Insurance and released.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
At 9:12 a.m., at County Roads 11 and 90, while on a traffic stop, officer learned that the driver of the vehicle had a suspended driver’s license and a misdemeanor warrant for theft. Officer detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The driver admitted to having a small amount in her purse, which the officer took and later weighed and placed in evidence. The driver paid bail and was given a court date. She then was cited for driving after suspension, small amount of marijuana and expired license tabs and was released.
