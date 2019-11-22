Following are some of the incidents from the activity report for West Hennepin Public Safety, dated Nov. 18. WHPS serves Independence and Maple Plain. The incidents below took place in Independence, unless otherwise noted.
Thursday, Nov. 7
At County Roads 110 and 83, agency assisting officer reported a vehicle was stopped at the intersection. The driver was sleeping behind the wheel at the stop sign. A 28-year-old male from Princeton stated he was up late last night. Officer found no signs of impairment. The male had a misdemeanor warrant out of McLeod County for driving after cancellation of license. Bail was collected, a court date was set and he was released.
Officer and Maple Plain Fire Department were dispatched to residence on Ingerson Road for a reported gas odor. MPFD found a significant amount of gas registering in the attic. Officer stood by and assisted in keeping people clear until MPFD advised all was safe. CenterPoint Energy responded to repair the problem.
At 11:39 p.m. on 5100 block of County Road 11, caller reported that a female was outside a residence pounding on the door and screaming. A 37-year-old female from Mound saw what she believed was her property and wanted it back. She admitted to the officer that the property belonged to her former roommate, and she would get it later. Officer saw on the ground a glass jar containing a green leafy substance. A 33-year-old male driver from Mound stated it belonged to him. The male was cited for possession of small amount of marijuana. The homeowner wanted both to leave, and they did.
Saturday, Nov. 9
On the 3500 block of Independence Road, female had fallen and was experiencing pain. North Memorial EMS transported her to the hospital.
Sunday, Nov. 10
At County Road 92/Highway 12, vehicle number one was traveling west on Highway 12 and making a left turn to go south on County Road 92. Vehicle number two was headed north on County Road 92. The driver attempted to stop for the stop sign, could not stop and slid through the intersection. Vehicle number two collided with vehicle number one. Driver of vehicle number two had two active warrants out of Hennepin County — one for theft and the other for DWI. Both warrants had cash bail of $1,000. Driver was unable to come up with cash for bail, was arrested on the warrants, transported and booked into to Hennepin County Jail.
Wednesday, Nov. 13
On the 5100 block of Broadmoor Drive, officer and Maple Plain Fire Department responded to report that a pickup truck was on fire by the rear of residence. Large flames were coming from the box of the truck, where the fire appeared to have started. Maple Plain Fire was able to put out the fire. Some brush, a gas can and a couple cans of WD-40 were in the bed of the truck. The owner of the truck walked out from inside the house and was shocked to find the truck on fire. Owner had just got home a little while ago and didn’t understand how the truck caught on fire. The cause of the fire is unknown.
On the 1000 block of County Road 83, resident received a letter mailed from Canada from Alfred Eriksson. He stated he was a financial consultant and auditor and works for an offshore financial institution in a foreign country. The letter stated Eriksson had an old file of his deceased client, and he wanted to provide to the clients beneficiary, the resident, life insurance and unclaimed fixed deposits worth millions of US dollars. Resident knew the letter was a scam and was not going to respond to instructions in the letter.
