Following are some of the incidents from the activity report for West Hennepin Public Safety, dated Feb. 26. WHPS serves Independence and Maple Plain. The incidents below took place in Independence, unless otherwise noted.
Friday, Feb. 19
In 9400 block of Highway 12, three vehicles were reported to have driven through the school bus stop arm while red lights were flashing and children were outside of the bus. The violations were caught on camera and are being followed up on to cite the drivers.
In 2000 block of South Lake Shore Drive, police responded to report of an unwanted person refusing to leave. The situation was defused, and the male eventually left.
Saturday, Feb. 20
At 3:46 p.m. at Highway 12/County Road 92, police were dispatched for report of a vehicle in the ditch. When an officer arrived on scene, the driver, a 61-year-old female from Long Lake, admitted to drinking too much. She failed field sobriety tests but refused a breath test. She was arrested for DWI. During the booking process, she became ill and was transported to Methodist Hospital. Her vehicle sustained substantial damage and was towed. Charges are pending.
At 5:07 p.m., at Highway 12/Hitsman Lane, several calls were received about a person in the ditch. Police found a male sitting in the ditch, exhausted. He admitted to getting into a verbal argument with a relative in Montrose and had walked from there to his current location. North Ambulance arrived and assessed the male. He refused medical treatment or transport to a hospital. He was given a ride to a gas station, where he made arrangements for a family member to pick him up.
Sunday, Feb. 21
In 2000 block of Nelson Road, an officer was dispatched for report of a person having trouble breathing and requesting to be transported to the hospital. Delano Fire Department arrived and provided oxygen until North Ambulance arrived and transported the party to Abbott Northwestern Hospital.
In 3000 block of Ihduhapi Trail, an officer responded to a report about a male who felt like he was going to have a seizure. Loretto Fire Department and North Ambulance also responded. The male was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center.
Tuesday, Feb. 23
In 6000 block of Highway 12, a caller reported that his storage locker was broken into approximately one and a half weeks prior to Feb. 23. Nothing was stolen but contents of some boxes were dumped out. The storage locker was left in a mess.
In 3000 block of Ihduhapi Trail, police were dispatched for a report of a person complaining of elevated blood pressure. Loretto Fire Department arrived, and an ambulance also responded. The person was transported to a hospital.
