Following are some of the incidents from the activity report for West Hennepin Public Safety, dated March 23. WHPS serves Independence and Maple Plain. The incidents below took place in Independence, unless otherwise noted.
Friday, March 13
On the 800 block of Kuntz Drive, officer responded to report of an unconscious person who had had chest pains for the last three days. North Memorial EMS responded and treated the patient.
Monday, March 16
At Vinland Center, 3675 Ihduhapi Trail, 50-year-old male client from Edina tested positive for using meth while at Vinland Center, thus violating his probation. He was evicted from the program. He was arrested and transported to Hennepin County Jail.
On the 2200 block of County Road 92, officer responded to a reported rollover crash with a child trapped inside the vehicle. Upon officer arrival, the 33-year-old male driver and his 3-year-old daughter were out of the vehicle and okay. The driver had lost control of his vehicle on slippery, snowy roads, went into the ditch, struck a mailbox and the vehicle rolled over. Both driver and passenger were wearing seatbelts.
Tuesday, March 17
On the 5100 block of Broadmoor Drive, animal owner reported her dog had been missing since last night. The owner texted pictures of her dog to the officer. Officer reviewed reports and discovered that the dog had been found deceased last night on the side of the road.
Wednesday, March 18
On the 3300 block of County Road 92, report that an uninvited, upset female had entered the residence. She started yelling and threw a pillow at the male. No signs of a physical assault were observed. The female was issued a no trespass notice and warned that, if she enters the property, she will be arrested.
At Highway 12/County Road 90, officer observed a female walking partially in the turn lane. Officer contacted a female from Pennsylvania. She stated she was homeless and trying to get to Ortonville with rides from people. Officer determined that she was okay and did not need assistance. He gave her a ride to Flippin Bills in Delano to get her off Highway 12.
At 8:53 p.m. at Highway 12/County Road 90/County Line Road. Officer was dispatched to complaint of a truck and horse trailer swerving and driven at 40 miles per hour. Officer contacted the driver. He stated it was a new truck and trailer, and he was trying to avoid the center delineators. Officer found no signs of impairment. The driver was warned about weaving in traffic lane.
Thursday, March 19
At Vinland Center, 3675 Ihduhapi Trail, report that a male client was having a stroke. North Memorial EMS transported him to the hospital.
At 5:46 p.m. at Vinland Center, 3675 Ihduhapi Trail, officers responded to report of an assault. Officers found that a 45-year-old male from Sandstone had tried to stab another client, a 42-year-old male from Cass Lake. Victim did not want to press charges. He was afraid the other male was going to stab him and stood up to square off with him. Video review showed verbal confrontation between the two males. Investigation found that the Sandstone male was the subject of a fifth degree drug possession warrant from the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested and transported to Hennepin County Jail.
