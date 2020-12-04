Following are some of the incidents from the activity report for West Hennepin Public Safety. WHPS serves Independence and Maple Plain. The incidents below took place in Independence, unless otherwise noted.
Friday, Nov. 13
At Highway 12, County Road 92, an eastbound vehicle and deer collided, damaging most of the driver’s side of the vehicle. Deer was dead when police and fire personnel arrived on scene. The driver was treated by North Ambulance for several superficial cuts from broken glass and given a ride to a local gas station. Her vehicle was towed from the scene.
Crash at Highway 12/ County Line Road. Two vehicles travelling southbound on County Line Road were waiting to turn eastbound on Highway 12. Driver of vehicle number one began to drive into the turn and then yielded to a northbound County Line Road vehicle that was turning eastbound on Highway 12. Vehicle number two collided with the right rear of vehicle number one. Minor damage to both vehicles occurred. No injuries were reported. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts.
In 800 block of Kuntz Drive, caller reported receiving an email from PayPal advising him to call the phone number in the email about a transaction on his account. Caller did not have a PayPal account. He was advised that it was a scam, not to call or reply to the email and to delete it.
Saturday, Nov. 14
At County Roads 6 and 92N, a vehicle struck a telephone pole. Police observed the snapped pole and wires lying across County Road 6. The driver admitted that he fell asleep. He was cited for driving over the centerline, and his vehicle was towed. Maple Plain Fire Department assisted with blocking the road while the power company made repairs to the pole and wires.
Sunday, Nov. 15
At County Roads 92 and 11, while on patrol, an officer observed a vehicle northbound on County Road 92 with a bright spotlight coming out of the passenger side. Officer stopped the vehicle and spoke to the three occupants. They claimed to have researched deer scouting for their bow hunting in the Star Tribune and showed him the article. They were given a printout of the state statute and written warnings for shining.
Thursday, Nov. 19
In 1900 block of County Road 90, caller reported feeling ill and throwing up and wanted to go to a hospital. Police stood by and directed North Ambulance to the residence. Female was transported to the hospital.
In 2200 block of South Lakeshore Drive, police responded to a call of an elderly female who had a seizure. The seizure was over, but she was feeling ill. Maple Plain Fire Department also responded. Care was rendered to the female until North Ambulance arrived and took over care.
At 11:28 p.m., in 3000 block of Ihduhapi Trail, caller reported seeing a suspicious black vehicle parked behind a maintenance shed. The driver got out. A short time later the vehicle was driven towards the caller’s residence. The caller scared the driver and vehicle away. Surveillance video was forwarded to investigation for further review.
