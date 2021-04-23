Following are some of the incidents from the activity report for West Hennepin Public Safety. WHPS serves Independence and Maple Plain. The incidents below took place in Independence, unless otherwise noted.
Thursday, April 1
At County Road 110/Robert Road, caller reported seeing a fully loaded dumpster on Robert Road and was concerned due to the road weight restrictions. An officer spoke with the driver. The truck was found to be over the posted weight restrictions. Driver was cited.
Friday, April 2
At 12:11 a.m., at County Road 90/Pagenkopf Road, caller reported two vehicles stopped on the roadside. Caller thought the junction boxes possibly were being tampered with. While police were responding, a vehicle was seen coming out of Pioneer Park. Vehicle was stopped. Occupants were warned about being in the park after hours.
Sunday, April 4
In 2000 block of Heritage Trail, police observed a UTV Ranger being driven in an unsafe manner. Officer spoke with father of the driver and advised him that the driver needs a valid license, and the all terrain vehicle needs a valid registration.
Monday, April 5
In 5800 block of Robert Road, officer responded to an overweight truck complaint. The driver apologized for not seeing the posted sign. Police will follow up with supervisor.
In 6900 block of Quaas Cutoff Road, caller reported seeing a person throwing something into the ditch, and then driving off. Caller provided police with driver and vehicle info. The driver was contacted by phone and admitted to dumping items in the ditch. Case is under investigation.
In 6000 block of Highway 12, Maple Plain, multiple calls were received about a grass fire in the swamp. Police and Maple Plain Fire Department monitored the fire. A lightning strike caused the fire.
Tuesday, April 6
At 11:42 a.m., at Highway 55/Dogwood, Greenfield, an officer was contacted by Buffalo Police to watch for a vehicle that had fled from them eastbound on Highway 55. Officers from Medina and West Hennepin spotted the vehicle on Highway 55. They tried to stop the vehicle, but it fled from them and officers did not chase it. Buffalo Police were advised.
Wednesday, April 7
At 9:38 a.m., in 9400 block of Highway 12, an eastbound Highway 12 vehicle drove past a school bus facing westbound on Highway 12. The bus’s lights were flashing and its stop arm was out to stop traffic in both directions. Through investigation police were able to contact the driver. She admitted to the violation but thought she did not have to stop due to the delineators dividing the traffic lanes. She was cited for the violation.
At 9:38 a.m., 9400 block of Highway 12, a second eastbound Highway 12 vehicle also drove past the same school bus facing westbound on Highway 12. The bus’s lights were flashing and stop arm were out to stop traffic in both directions. Through investigation police were able to contact the driver, who admitted to seeing the stopped school bus with all lights flashing, the stop arm out and the child approaching it. The delineators dividing the traffic lanes confused the driver. Driver was cited for the violation.
At 9:39 p.m., at County Road 19/Moline Road, OnStar contacted police regarding a crash with no injuries. Officer found a vehicle off the road in the woods with heavy totaling damage but no occupant. Officer checked area, but no one was around. The driver called the following day and was cited subsequently for traffic violations.
Thursday, April 8
In 3600 block of Ihduhapi Trail, police, Loretto Fire Department, and paramedics responded to report of a male having chest pain. He was transported to Methodist Hospital.
In 5500 block of Lake Sarah Heights Drive, police and fire responded to report of a male having difficulty breathing. He had been battling pneumonia and released from the hospital seven days earlier. He was transported to Waconia Hospital.
Sunday, April 11
In 5900 block of County Road 6, police, fire, and paramedics responded to report that a 22-month-old child drowned at the residence. Lifesaving efforts were performed until emergency personnel arrived and took over. Police escorted the ambulance to Orono High School, where North Air Care transported the child to Children’s Hospital. Report from family members at the hospital said the child was breathing, moving his arms, and had pupil movement.
Monday, April 12
In 900 block of County Road 19, report of a theft of a table, chairs and for sale sign that a resident had put at the end of his driveway. The table and chairs were gone, and no money was left.
Wednesday, April 14
In 2500 block of County Road 92N, resident reported that someone had filed for unemployment benefits in her name. Resident had not applied, and this was a fraudulent application. Case is under investigation.
