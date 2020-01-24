Following are some of the incidents from the activity report for West Hennepin Public Safety, dated Jan. 17. WHPS serves Independence and Maple Plain. The incidents below took place in Independence, unless otherwise noted.
Friday, Jan. 10
At Independence Street/Budd Avenue, a male driver and a female passenger on their way to the hospital called 911. They reported that their male passenger had taken a bunch of unknown pills, was unresponsive and was not waking up. Officer responded along with Maple Plain Fire Department, North Memorial EMS, and Medina Police and found three persons in the vehicle. The male passenger was in the back seat unresponsive. He had a pulse and shallow breathing. Responders opened his airway and administered Narcan. North Memorial transported him to the hospital.
On the 7900 block of County Road 11, report that a male wearing a safety vest stated he was there to read their meter for Wright Hennepin Electric (WHE). The male did not have any ID on him and left when the resident said he was going to call the police. Officer contacted WHE. A WHE representative stated that the male was a newer employee, who had failed to go out in the field with proper credentials and did not have the WHE magnet on his vehicle. WHE apologized for the issue and promised to take remedial action with the staff and reach out to the resident to apologize.
At County Road 92N/Lake Sarah Road, officer found a vehicle that had crashed into the trees. Three persons were attempting to pull the vehicle out of the ditch. The driver was issued a citation for failure to drive with due care, and the owner of the trees was contacted.
Sunday, Jan. 12
On the 3400 block of Lake Sarah Road, report of $5,000 in unauthorized charges on a credit card. Case is under investigation.
Tuesday, Jan. 14
At 2:36 a.m. at County Roads 6 and 19, motorist reported that several deer crossed the road, and his vehicle struck one of them. Vehicle had damage to its hood, bumper and headlight. Motorist was able to drive his vehicle. The struck deer was not found.
Wednesday, Jan. 15
At Nelson Road/Highway 12, two vehicles were west bound on Highway 12. Vehicle number two collided with the rear end of vehicle number one. Driver of vehicle number one was shaken up but not injured. Driver of vehicle number two had a cut on her hand and a sore head and neck from the air bag deployment. North Memorial EMS checked driver number two, who refused transportation to the hospital. Vehicle number two was totaled and towed from the scene.
At Valley Road/Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad tracks, a truck was parked on the railroad track road. The 63-year-old male driver from Maple Grove said he is a train buff, was watching for a train and wanted to take photos. Officer detected a smell of fresh marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. The driver admitted to smoking and possessing marijuana. He was cited for possession of marijuana and trespassing on the railroad tracks. He called for a ride home.
