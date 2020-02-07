Following are some of the incidents from the activity report for West Hennepin Public Safety, dated Jan. 31. WHPS serves Independence and Maple Plain. The incidents below took place in Independence, unless otherwise noted.
Friday, Jan. 24
On the 4400 block of Lake Sarah Drive, male was ill and transported to the hospital by ambulance.
On the 4800 block of Broadmoor Drive, victim reported that an internet contact requested that he follow instructions to withdraw money from his bank. He later met unknown persons to exchange money and was robbed of his money while in a parking lot in Wayzata. Victim was advised to report the incident to the Wayzata Police, because it happened in their city.
At 8:17 p.m. in 6800 block of County Road 6, two vehicles were on the shoulder of the road with their lights on and hazards lights flashing. Motorist was driving her car from a dealership and got a flat tire. Her husband responded to be with her while they waited for AAA to arrive. Both were okay and had a tow en route.
On the 5300 block of Sunset Lane, officer and Loretto Fire Department responded for a male who had fallen, hit his head and was bleeding. North Memorial EMS arrived and took over patient care.
Saturday, Jan. 25
On the 6500 block of Franklin Hills Road, report that someone fraudulently accessed a computer and bank account resulting in a loss of several thousand dollars. Resident closed all accounts and reported fraudulent activity to ftc.gov. Case under investigation.
Monday, Jan. 27
On the 800 block of Copeland Road, male had a fever and was weak. North Memorial ambulance transported him to the hospital.
On the 700 block of Kuntz Drive, officer investigated heavy smoke in the area and found a smoldering pile of unknown material with a plastic smell and black smoke. Homeowner did not have a burn permit and stated he had burned a plastic Christmas tree. Homeowner was warned for burning prohibited material.
Wednesday, Jan. 29
On the 7800 block of Highway 12, motorist reported she had missed the turn for northbound 92. She pulled into a driveway, tried to turn around where the snowmobile trail was and went into the ditch. Officer assisted her with shoveling out her front tires and pushing the car until it was free and back onto the driveway.
