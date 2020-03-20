Following are some of the incidents from the activity report for West Hennepin Public Safety, dated March 13. WHPS serves Independence and Maple Plain. The incidents below took place in Independence, unless otherwise noted.
Friday, March 6
Vinland Center, 3675 Ihduhapi Trail, reported that a female was experiencing withdrawal symptoms. North Memorial EMS transported the patient to North Memorial Hospital.
At Vinland Center, 3675 Ihduhapi Trail, Todd County Probation reported that their client at Vinland Center, who is under sentence for first degree burglary, is being kicked out of the program for using narcotics and not following terms of the program. An arrest and detention order were issued. The client was taken into custody at Vinland and transported to Hennepin County Jail, where Todd County Probation would pick him up.
At Highway 12/County Line Road, a pickup truck ran out of gas and was stopped in the middle of Highway 12. Reserve Officers assisted with traffic control while the officer pushed the truck off to the side of the road. Driver was given a ride to his house to get a gas can, get fuel and bring it back to his vehicle. Driver continued on his way.
Sunday, March 8
On the 5300 block of Saddle Ridge Trail, a female had a sudden onset of stroke like symptoms and was transported to the hospital by ambulance.
At 7:28 p.m. in 2000 block of County Road 90, report that an ultralight was operating from Pioneer Creek Community Park and was very loud flying over the area. Officer contacted the 54-year-old male pilot from St. Paul. Officer advised the pilot that ultralight operation from the city park is in violation of the rule prohibiting use of motor vehicles in the park. Officer issued the pilot a verbal warning for use of motor vehicle in the park. He left the park.
Monday, March 9
At 2055 County Road 90, report that the night before, vehicles were four-wheeling in Pioneer Creek Community Park around 11:30 p.m. Vehicle tracks showed that vehicles were driven past the “no motor vehicles past this point” sign and got stuck 50 to 100 feet past the sign. City of Independence Public Works was notified of the damage. Please call WHPS if you know who damaged the park.
Thursday, March 12
At Vinland Center, 3675 Ihduhapi Trail, male was advised that he was being evicted due to behavior issues. He became emotional and verbally aggressive towards staff. He then made suicidal comments. He was transported to the hospital by ambulance.
