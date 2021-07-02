Following are some of the incidents from the activity report for West Hennepin Public Safety, dated June 25. WHPS serves Independence and Maple Plain. The incidents below took place in Independence, unless otherwise noted.
Friday, June 18
In 9300 block of Maria Road, resident reported that a caller said she had called her. Resident had not. Caller ID showed resident’s phone number. Resident was advised that the call was “spoofing;” callers deliberately falsify the information transmitted to a caller ID display to disguise their identity. Scammers often use neighbor spoofing, so that it appears that an incoming call is coming from a local number or a company, or government agency that you might already know and trust. If you answer a call like this, do not give out personal info.
Saturday, June 19
In 7300 block of Lake Sarah Drive, someone forced entry into a shed and stole a chain saw and circular saw. Case is under investigation.
In 6900 block of Fogelman Road, WHPS responded to fire alarm. Pieces of bread for homemade breadcrumbs were drying inside the oven. The “clean oven” button was accidently hit, locking the oven door, and heating the oven up to high temperature. Due to high oven temperature, no one could unlock the oven door, and smoke was coming from the oven. Maple Plain Fire Department assisted with removing the smoke. The house was cleared. Breadcrumbs were removed and taken outside.
Sunday, June 20
At 9:21 p.m. in 4100 block of Woodhill Drive, report that someone was shooting for quite some time, and the time of day was inappropriate. Officer checked area and was unable to locate the shooter. Officer contacted the caller, who said shooting stopped shortly after 911 was called.
At Vinland Center, 3600 block Ihduhapi Trail, report that a client was making paranoid statements and was having a lot of personal issues. Client talked with his roommate, who helped him work through issues. Client was not diligent about taking his medications, started taking them again and stated that he felt better.
Tuesday, June 22
In 5400 block of Pagenkopf Road, report that construction vehicles were partially blocking Pagenkopf Road. Officer contacted the crew. The truck and trailers were moved to a safer location.
Wednesday, June 23
In 5800 block of Drake Drive, officer responded for a female who was nine months pregnant. She started having contractions four minutes apart. North Memorial EMS transported her to the hospital.
Thursday, June 24
Three-vehicle crash at County Roads 6, 110 and 83. Vehicles number one and two were stopped in traffic for the stoplight at the three county roads. Driver of vehicle number two observed vehicle number three rapidly approaching his vehicle and knew the vehicle was not going to be able to stop. Vehicle number three rear-ended vehicle number two, which caused vehicle number two to hit vehicle number one in a secondary collision. North Memorial EMS conducted patient care of vehicle number three driver, who had chest pains. Her mother transported her to Waconia hospital. Two vehicles were towed from the scene. All drivers were wearing their seatbelts.
