Following are some of the incidents from the activity report for West Hennepin Public Safety, dated Dec. 20. WHPS serves Independence and Maple Plain. The incidents below took place in Independence, unless otherwise noted.

Sunday, Dec. 15

On the 5000 block of Settlers Circle, vehicle slid off the driveway into the yard of private property. The homeowner pulled the vehicle out of the ditch.

Monday, Dec. 16

On the 2400 block of Independence Road, residence driveway is marked “no trespassing,” and vehicles are turning around in this driveway. Resident wanted to know whether it is legal to park on Independence Road to access the lake for ice fishing. Vehicles can park alongside the road where it is not marked as no parking.

Copyright © 2019 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments