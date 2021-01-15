Following are some of the incidents from the activity report for West Hennepin Public Safety, dated Jan. 11. WHPS serves Independence and Maple Plain. The incidents below took place in Independence, unless otherwise noted.
Friday, Jan. 1
At Highway 12/County Road 90, motorist was trying to clean his windshield with his wipers. His vehicle veered to the center, struck the crash cushion on the guardrail and landed on top of the guardrail. No impairment was found. Motorist was transported to Ridgedale to meet his ride. Vehicle was towed off the guardrail.
At 3675 Ihduhapi Trail, Loretto Fire Department treated a patient who was bleeding. North Memorial EMS transported him to the hospital.
Sunday, Jan. 3
Vehicle crash at County Road 110/Robert Road. Vehicles number one and two were northbound. Vehicle number two began to pass vehicle one. Vehicle one swerved and collided with vehicle two. After passing vehicle number one, driver of vehicle number one stepped on his brakes. Vehicle number one collided with the rear of vehicle number two. Both vehicles had passenger side, rear, and front damage. Driver number two was cited for passing in a no passing zone.
Monday, Jan. 4
In 5300 block of Clayton Drive, officer, Maple Plain Fire Department and North Memorial EMS responded to report of a female lying outside in the snow and not breathing. A 55-year-old female was deceased, and MPFD and North Memorial EMS were canceled. Family member was contacted and advised of officer findings. During a preliminary death investigation, nothing criminal was found.
Tuesday, Jan. 5
In 4000 block of Lake Sarah Drive, resident ordered a Menards gift card for $325 that was to be received before Christmas. Resident contacted Menards on the gift card status and found that it was redeemed already at Menards in Buffalo on Dec. 26. Case is under investigation.
Wednesday, Jan. 6
At 3675 Ihduhapi Trail, Vinland Center reported that their security cameras recorded vehicles driving by their no-trespassing signs to enter their property. Drivers parked their vehicles on Vinland private property to access their lake point property. Officer contacted three persons by phone and verbally warned them for trespassing. They apologized and stated that they would not go on the Vinland property again.
