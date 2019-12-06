Following are some of the incidents from the activity report for West Hennepin Public Safety, dated Nov. 27. WHPS serves Independence and Maple Plain. The incidents below took place in Independence, unless otherwise noted.
Thursday, Nov. 21
On the 3600 block of Ihduhapi Trail, patient with chest pains was transported by ambulance to the hospital.
At Townline Road/Sunset Lane, on Oct. 10 and Oct. 13, a 26-year-old male from Spring Park was stopped for traffic violations. Police later found that he gave his brother’s name and date of birth to the officer. The male was arrested and released. He was charged with gross misdemeanor giving peace officer false name of another person.
Friday, Nov. 22
At 7:58 a.m. at County Roads 11 and 92, report of debris in the intersection consisting of a large amount of screws. WHPS officer arrived and found thousands of used screws in the intersection. They possibly fell out of a construction vehicle. Resident brought two brooms to the scene and assisted two officers with removing the screws. Resident was thanked for his help.
On the 7800 block of County Road 6, resident reported a loud party at her house that had been rented via Airbnb with a guest maximum of 10 people. At least 40 people were there. Officer contacted the person who rented the house and found under aged persons had consumed alcohol. Police cited for minor consumption of alcohol an 18-year-old female, two 20-year-old females, and three 20-year-old males — all of them from Monticello.
Saturday, Nov. 23
On the 3600 block of Ihduhapi Trail, female with a rapid heart rate was transported to the hospital by North Memorial EMS Ambulance.
On the 1400 block of Halgren Road, Maple Plain, reported stolen from a garage were a Versa 10x10 tilt snowmobile trailer, 2019 Polaris Sportsman ATV, Otter Resort Fish house and a Honda push mower with bagger and rachet straps. Approximate loss $15,000. Items possibly were stolen between 6 p.m. on Nov. 22 and 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 23. Please call WHPS if you observed activity at the residence on those days during those hours. The case is under investigation.
On the 3400 block of County Road 92, resident reported that her 8-year-old son had answered a phone call on their landline from someone claiming to be a 911 dispatcher. The male caller asked for identity information and whether parents were home. Hennepin County Sheriff’s dispatch did not have any record of a call to the resident’s number. Based on the information, police determined that the call was likely a scam. Officer checked the area and did not see anything suspicious. Resident would call back if anything else came up.
At 11:23 p.m. in 3675 block of Ihduhapi Trail, a male, who was not court ordered to Vinland Center, left the facility. He was knocking on doors in Medina asking for a ride to Faribault. The male was located and returned to Vinland. He was advised to make plans to be picked up at a decent hour and not to ring household doorbells in the middle of the night.
Sunday, Nov. 24
On the 1400 block of County Road 90, officer assisted a female walking on County Road 90 by giving her a ride to her boyfriend’s house. Her vehicle had broken down, and she did not have her phone with her.
At Lake Haughey Road/Highway 12, motorist parked his vehicle in the grass within the boundaries of the Wildlife Management Area and by signs posted for no public hunting and no trespassing. Police contacted the motorist, who admitted to crossing the railroad tracks. He was warned of rules on trespassing.
Monday, Nov. 25
On the 4700 block of Lake Sarah Heights Circle, resident reported that his boulder retaining wall had been struck hard enough to knock a boulder out of place. Incident possibly happened on Nov. 23. The vehicle that struck the wall would be damaged.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.