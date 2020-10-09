Following are some of the incidents from the activity report for West Hennepin Public Safety, dated Oct. 2. WHPS serves Independence and Maple Plain. The incidents below took place in Independence, unless otherwise noted.
Sunday, Sept. 27
In 6100 block of Wood Hill Lane, homeowner reported a gas odor, and he was having an issue with his stove. He shut off the stove and vented the house. Maple Plain Fire Department responded and inspected the appliance for a gas leak.
Tuesday, Sept. 29
At 11:07 a.m. at Vinland Center, 3675 Ihduhapi Trail, report that a male client had chest pain. He was transported to the hospital by ambulance.
In 1900 block of County Road 90, a wallet was found in the middle of County Road 90. The finder turned in the wallet to the police department. The owner of the wallet was located. She had left her wallet on the roof of her car and had been out driving around searching for it. Owner was thankful it was found.
Wednesday, Sept. 30
At 9:40 p.m. in 5200 block of Independence Street, officer on routine patrol observed sparks coming from the top of a power pole located on the corner of a building. A guide wire had come loose, touched another wire and caused sparking. Xcel Energy was notified of the problem.
