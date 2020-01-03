Following are some of the incidents from the activity report for West Hennepin Public Safety, dated Dec. 27. WHPS serves Independence and Maple Plain. The incidents below took place in Independence, unless otherwise noted.
Friday, Dec. 20
On the 5400 block of Lake Sarah Heights Drive, patient had shortness of breath and was given oxygen. North Memorial EMS assisted with patient care.
At Vinland Center, 3675 Ihduhapi Trail, female had tightness in her chest and was transported by ambulance to the hospital by North Memorial EMS.
Saturday, Dec. 21
At Vinland Center, 3675 Ihduhapi Trail, a 34-year-old male wanted to commit suicide. He was transported to the hospital by North Memorial EMS Ambulance.
At County Road 92/Turner Road, motorist reported that a deer ran out in front of his truck. The front corner of his truck collided with the deer.
Sunday, Dec. 22
On the 900 block of County Road 19, an 86-year-old male reported difficulty breathing. Officer provided oxygen and Maple Plain Fire Department assisted with patient care. The patient was transported to the hospital by ambulance.
At 7:57 p.m. in 5100 block of County Road 11, caller reported a loud construction noise. Officer located a resident grinding metal on his work truck. Officer found that the noise was not excessively loud. Officer spoke with the caller and resident and explained the situation to both. The resident agreed to stop working before 9 p.m.
On the 6000 block of Drake Drive, female was transported by ambulance to the hospital for her respiratory infection.
Monday, Dec. 23
At Vinland Center, 3675 Ihduhapi Trail, victim had high blood pressure and was having chest pains. Victim was transported to the hospital by ambulance.
Tuesday, Dec. 24
On the 5400 block of Lake Sarah Heights, male fell and struck his head. He was transported to the hospital by ambulance.
On the 6100 block of Drake Drive, male became weak, ended up on the floor and had to crawl to his phone to call for help. Maple Plain Fire Department and North Memorial EMS responded and administered care to the male.
Wednesday, Dec. 25
On the 7500 block of Turner Road, officer was dispatched to a chimney fire. The homeowner used their household fire extinguisher to put the chimney fire out. Officer and Maple Plain Fire Department checked the residence and found no signs of fire or potential for fire. MPFD advised the homeowner to get their chimney inspected.
Thursday, Dec. 26
At Vinland Center, 3675 Ihduhapi Trail, a 34-year-old male was feeling suicidal and was going to find a way to cut his wrists. He wanted help to go to the hospital. He was transported to the hospital by North Memorial EMS Ambulance.
On the 5000 block of Perkinsville Road, female reported that she was not feeling well and had passed out. North Memorial EMS arrived on scene and assisted with patient assessment.
