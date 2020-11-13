Following are some of the incidents from the activity report for West Hennepin Public Safety, dated Nov. 6. WHPS serves Independence and Maple Plain. The incidents below took place in Independence, unless otherwise noted.
Friday, Oct. 30
In 5100 block of Sunset Lane, resident reported unwanted contact by unknown party on Facebook. It was determined that the best course of action is to make a report to FB and block contact.
Saturday, Oct. 31
At 2:31 a.m. in 3400 block of Ihduhapi Trail, 911 call received regarding a suspicious vehicle at a remote/closed business that has been burglarized four times in one year. The vehicle was stopped and checks revealed that it had been stolen. Officer arrested and booked into Hennepin County Jail, a 46-year-old male from Stacy and 52-year-old female from Monticello. Charges are pending for possession of stolen vehicle and burglary tools.
Sunday, Nov. 1
At Highway 12/ Hitsman Lane, officer stopped vehicle for travelling over posted speed limit. Driver, a 24-year-old male from Delano, did not provide an adequate breath test. He was arrested, transported, and booked into Hennepin County Jail for third degree DWI refusal to take a breath test.
Monday, Nov. 2
In 5800 block of Lake Sarah Heights Drive, resident parked his truck and trailer with insulation in it on the road in front of his house for 15 minutes. When he came back out to move his truck and trailer, he noticed the insulation was gone. Resident was unsure whether the insulation blew out of his trailer while he was driving or if the insulation was stolen.
At Vinland Center, 3675 Ihduhapi Trail, male patient stated he was suicidal and wished to go to a hospital. North Memorial EMS transported him.
Tuesday, Nov. 3
In 2900 block of Independence Road, female with shortness of breath was treated with oxygen and transported to the hospital by North Memorial EMS.
At Highway 12/County Line Road, Independence. Vehicle lost a tire and was blocking westbound traffic at Highway 12. Driver reported no injuries, and no other vehicles were involved. Williams Towing removed the vehicle from the roadway.
