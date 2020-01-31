Following are some of the incidents from the activity report for West Hennepin Public Safety, dated Jan. 25. WHPS serves Independence and Maple Plain. The incidents below took place in Independence, unless otherwise noted.
Thursday, Jan.16
At Lake Rebecca Road E./County Road 11, vehicle went into the ditch after hitting a piece of ice along the shoulder of the roadway. Towing company pulled the vehicle from the ditch. No injuries.
Friday, Jan. 17
On the 3200 block of Lake Haughey Road, Delano Fire Department assisted with a male who had fallen and could not get up. Ridgeview Ambulance transported him to the hospital.
At Highway 12/County Road 92, vehicles number one and two were north bound on County Road 92. They were stopped at the intersection and their drivers were waiting to turn west on Highway 12. Vehicle number three was east bound on Highway 12 when it turned to go south on County Road 92. The rear end of the vehicle swung out, collided with vehicle number one and clipped vehicle two. No injuries were reported. All drivers were wearing seatbelts. All vehicles had minor damage.
Saturday, Jan. 18
On the 6000 block of Highway 12, vehicle started to fish tail while heading west on Highway 12. Driver over corrected. The vehicle struck the center barrier and went into the ditch. Driver and his passenger were both wearing seat belts and were not injured. Vehicle was towed from the ditch.
Monday, Jan. 20
On the 7300 block of Highway 12, driver attempted to pull vehicle off to the shoulder of the roadway to assess his tire. The vehicle slid into the ditch. Driver was warned for failure to drive with due care.
Tuesday, Jan. 21
On the 8000 block of County Road 6, resident received a letter from PayPal Credit thanking him for opening an account and stating that $458 was charged on the account. The resident had not opened the account and did not know who did. PayPal closed the fraudulent account and requested that the resident report the fraud to the police department.
Wednesday, Jan. 22
At Highway 12/County Line Road, vehicle number one was stopped at a stoplight waiting to turn left. Vehicle number two collided with the rear of vehicle number one. Vehicle number two was going the speed limit. Driver of vehicle number two did not realize she was in the turn lane when her vehicle collided with vehicle number one. Officer detected no signs of impairment of driver of vehicle number two. She was cited for failure to drive with due care. Vehicle number one was driven from the crash scene. Vehicle number two had heavy front damage and was towed.
On the 2200 block of Old Post Road, resident reported that someone had opened Kohl’s and Best Buy credit cards in his name and made fraudulent charges totaling approximately $1,600. The credit cards were canceled, and the credit card companies are handling the fraudulent charges.
At Highway 12/Nelson Road, motorist observed and took pictures of an eastbound semi-truck pulling a trailer making an illegal U-Turn to go westbound on Highway 12. Officer determined that the U-Turn was unsafe due to the hill located less than 1,000 feet east of the location of the turn. Officer checked the area and did not locate the semi-truck.
On the 3600 block of County Road 90, officer responded to a report of a garage fire that was spreading to the house. Upon arrival, officer found that the garbage can inside the garage near the door to the house had been on fire. The homeowner had put out the fire. Homeowner had put some old ashes from a metal bucket into the garbage can. It is believed that the ashes were still hot after several days of sitting. Maple Plain and Loretto Fire Departments ventilated the residence. Everyone in the house was accounted for and okay.
