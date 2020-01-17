Following are some of the incidents from the activity report for West Hennepin Public Safety, dated Jan. 10. WHPS serves Independence and Maple Plain. The incidents below took place in Independence, unless otherwise noted.
Thursday, Jan. 2
On the 5300 block of Sunset Lane, resident reported a neighbor was plowing snow across the road and into the ditch. City of Independence was advised of the complaint.
On the 3800 block of Lake Haughey Road, male was unable to pick himself up. He was helped up by the Delano Fire Department. No injuries.
Saturday, Jan. 4
At 4:58 p.m. at County Road 6/Copeland Road, caller reported that a vehicle was all over the road and almost caused several crashes. Officer stopped the vehicle and contacted the driver, an 88-year-old male from Savage. He admitted to not being able to drive at night and said he was lost. Officer contacted his daughter, who stated he was not to be driving. She responded with others to pick up her dad and vehicle and get them safely home.
On the 200 block of County Road 92, male slipped on the ice and fell on his back. He was conscious and breathing but not alert. The male was transported by ambulance to the hospital.
Monday, Jan. 6
At Pioneer Creek Community Park, caller reported that graffiti was sprayed all over and on every piece of playground equipment in the city park. Damage is very extensive. Anyone with information please call WHPS, because the city would like payment for the damage and hands on scrubbing/clean up from the persons responsible. Case is under investigation.
On the 2800 block of Becker Road, report that a credit card was fraudulently used for an unauthorized purchase of an iPhone. Case is under investigation.
At Vinland Center, 3675 block Ihduhapi Trail, Vinland reported that a female who is court ordered to be in their facility absconded on Saturday, Jan. 4. Officer spoke by phone with the female’s boyfriend, who would contact police if he has contact with her.
On the 1400 block of Copeland Road, resident reported that he has an item for sale on Craigslist. Someone was attempting to scam him by purchasing his item by sending a check and having him send money back. Resident was advised that this is a common buyer scammer technique. Buyer will send a payment greater than the agreed price. Buyer apologizes for the mistake and asks the resident to send the overpaid amount to him. Victim will find that the scammer’s check has bounced or, if payment was by credit card, it is stolen or fake. Resident was advised to withdraw communications and block the scammer. Resident did not fall for the scam.
At 9:26 p.m. on the 4700 block of Lake Sarah Drive, resident reported that a suspicious person came to their front door and stated they were selling steaks. Resident thought it was odd because it was 9:30 at night. The male went back to his white older style cargo van and drove off in an unknown direction. Officer checked the area and did not locate the van and male.
Wednesday, Jan. 8
On the 8500 block of County Road 11, report that suspicious harassing letters were sent to the resident and place of work. Case is under investigation.
At 9 p.m. on the 6700 block of Fogelman Road, report that on Jan. 6 a male stopped at the house and stated he was selling steaks. Resident was surprised the male was out selling late at night. Resident did not want to buy steaks, and the male left in a white van. Resident did not know whether a company name was on the van.
On the 6100 block of Woodhill Lane, resident reported that a dealership from Pennsylvania contacted him and said someone had attempted to use his identity to purchase a car. No transaction occurred, because the dealership was suspicious. The case is under investigation.
Thursday, Jan. 9
At 4:58 a.m. at Highway 12/Valley Road, a westbound truck on Highway 12 struck a deer. The deer died. The truck had heavy front-end damage and was towed from the scene.
At 6:42 a.m. at County Roads 6 and 83, report that a deer was struck, still alive and in the roadway. When officer arrived on scene, the deer was gone.
At 9:28 a.m. in 6000 block of County Road 6, report that a deer was struck by a vehicle and had broken hind legs. Officer arrived and shot the deer.
At County Road 11/Lake Rebecca Drive, motorist reported that her vehicle had struck a deer, and the vehicle air bags deployed. Officer located the deceased deer in the ditch. The vehicle had severe damage and was towed from the scene. Motorist stated she was not injured and was given a ride to her residence.
