Following are some of the incidents from the activity report for West Hennepin Public Safety, dated Sept. 11. WHPS serves Independence and Maple Plain. The incidents below took place in Independence, unless otherwise noted.
Wednesday, Sept. 2
At 6:45 a.m. in 1800 block of Nelson Road, a homeowner called WHPS to report seeing a black Chevy Avalanche pull up to his mailbox and open it. The driver left as soon as he saw the homeowner in the driveway. The mailbox was empty prior to this incident, so nothing was stolen. An officer responded but was unable to locate the vehicle.
At 11:29 a.m. in 1800 block of Nelson Road, male was walking on the road when two Rottweilers and a golden retriever surrounded him. One of the Rottweilers bit his left hand. He sought medical attention. Which Rottweiler bit the male is unknown. Both will be registered as potentially dangerous.
At 2 p.m., in 6400 block of Olstad Drive, female delivered a healthy baby boy at home but then became dizzy. Maple Plain Fire Department and North Ambulance responded and took over patient care. She then felt better and was not transported to the hospital.
At 8:10 p.m., in 900 block of County Road 19, officers responded to report of a verbal domestic dispute. Both parties were found to have been drinking. They were separated. One party agreed to stay with a family member for the evening.
Friday, Sept. 4
At 6:40 a.m. in 3000 block of Ihduhapi Trail, report received of a break in at a maintenance shop over the weekend. Numerous items were stolen — Stihl chain saws and weed whips and Milwaukee equipment, including a Kubota side-by-side. The side-by-side was found later stuck in the ditch up the road from the maintenance shop and recovered. Crime Lab processed the scene. Total loss is estimated to be $22,378. Case is under investigation.
Saturday, Sept. 5
At 1:03 a.m., in 2000 block of Nelson Road, call received about a female who fell and hit her head. She was bleeding but had it under control. It was determined that alcohol was a contributing factor. The female was transported to Methodist Hospital.
At 8:46 a.m., in 2000 block of Nelson Road, caller reported being approached by possibly the same dog that had bitten him a few days prior. The dog was called back to the property from which it came. Resident in charge of the dog told the officer that the dog was being returned to its owner that day. Citation was issued for dog-at-large.
At 6:31 p.m., in 4000 block of Woodland Circle, a gas line was cut while the homeowner was digging on his property. Police shut down traffic in the area while Loretto Fire Department monitored gas levels in the neighborhood. It was determined that the gas was dissipating and it was okay for traffic to be reopened. Police and fire personnel stayed on scene until CenterPoint Energy arrived.
At 8:45 p.m., in 5000 block of Highway 12, officer stopped a vehicle for speeding. The driver, a 23-year-old female from St. Cloud, admitted to being in a hurry to get home. While speaking with her, the officer detected a strong odor of alcohol coming from her breath. She failed field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest. She was brought back to the police station where she blew a breath test that resulted in a reading of .08 Breath Alcohol Concentration. She was booked, cited for fourth degree DWI and released into the custody of her mother.
Monday, Sept. 7
At 8:09 p.m., in 1000 block of Polo Club Road, received call of heart issue. Patient was transported to Abbott Northwestern Hospital.
Tuesday, Sept. 8
At 9:01 a.m., in 3000 block of Lake Haughey Road, caller reported finding trash and ashes near his buildings and in his garage and cabin. The officer and caller discussed locking all buildings, posting his property, game cameras and officers providing extra patrol of the area.
Wednesday, Sept. 9
At 12:37 p.m. in 2900 block of Independence Road, 88-year-old female was having difficulty breathing. She was transported by ambulance to the hospital.
