Following are some of the incidents from the activity report for West Hennepin Public Safety, dated Feb. 7. WHPS serves Independence and Maple Plain. The incidents below took place in Independence, unless otherwise noted.
Thursday, Jan. 30
On the 2500 block of Becker Road, officer and Maple Plain Fire Department responded to report of a garbage can on fire. When they arrived, the homeowner had put the fire out with a household extinguisher. Homeowner had thrown away an item she didn’t realize had been heated up while sitting next to the stove.
On the 200 block of County Road 92, caller requested police to check on a male who was not feeling well. Ridgeview EMS responded and took over patient care.
At 11:30 p.m. in 3300 block of County Road 92, received a call stating that an unwanted person was sleeping in resident’s driveway. Officer contacted a 33-year-old female who is keeping animals on the property. She had laid down for a bit in her car because she was feeling sick. The female left the property.
Friday, Jan. 31
At 1:56 p.m. in 3300 block of County Road 92, received a call that an unwanted person was back pounding on the door and windows. Resident called back and reported that the person left the premises when resident mentioned he was going to call the police.
At 8:36 p.m. in 2300 block of Copeland Road, caller reported that his neighbor’s large shed was on fire. When officer arrived, the shed was engulfed in flames, and the roof had collapsed. Delano Fire Department extinguished the fire with the assistance of Watertown, Maple Plain, Montrose and St. Bonifacius Fire Departments. The shed and equipment inside were heavily damaged. The homeowners were out of town when the fire occurred. Cause of fire is unknown. Case is under investigation.
Sunday, Feb. 2
At 12:34 a.m. at Vinland Center, 3675 Ihduhapi Trail, report that a 43-year-old male client had exposed himself to a 23-year-old female client. The male was arrested, transported and booked into Hennepin County Jail. He was charged with gross misdemeanor – indecent exposure/lewdness to another.
Monday, Feb. 3
On the 3300 block of County Road 92, male and female were arguing about moving goats to another property. The female agreed to let the male move the goats and left the property.
Tuesday, Feb. 4
At Vinland Center, 3675 Ihduhapi Trail, officer responded along with North Memorial EMS to report of a female with a severe headache and history of a brain aneurism. North Memorial EMS arrived on scene, treated the female and transported her to the hospital.
On the 500 block of Game Farm Road, resident reported that two envelopes in their mailbox had been opened and put back into their mailbox. A birthday gift was stolen from one and paperwork from the second envelope. Resident checked with their neighbor to determine whether the same thing had happened to them and had not heard back. Resident wanted the police to be aware of the theft.
Wednesday, Feb. 5
On the 5800 block of County Road 6, resident reported that someone out in Colorado had fraudulently opened a Sprint account in resident’s name. He is receiving notices from a debt collector. Sprint requested the resident to file a police report on the disputed charges. Resident reported to the Federal Trade Commission that his identity had been compromised.
On the 900 block of County Road 19, patient had difficulty breathing and was transported to the hospital by ambulance.
Thursday, Feb. 6
At 1:45 a.m. at County Roads 6 and 90, driver swerved to miss a deer, and his vehicle got stuck in the ditch. He was attempting to dig his vehicle out of the ditch, because he had no money for a tow. The driver had not had any sleep in the past three days and decided to call for a ride. He planned to get his vehicle out in the morning. No signs of impairment were found.
At 4:58 a.m. at County Roads 6 and 90, WHPS was dispatched for report of a vehicle engulfed in fire. Officer found it was the same vehicle that had been in the ditch a few hours earlier. The vehicle had been pulled out and driven a short distance, when the front right wheel started smoking and caught on fire. Traffic was shut down on County Road 6 until the fire was extinguished by Maple Plain Fire Department. The vehicle was towed from the scene. Officer gave the driver a ride to his house in Independence.
