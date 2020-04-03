Following are some of the incidents from the activity report for West Hennepin Public Safety, dated March 27. WHPS serves Independence and Maple Plain. The incidents below took place in Independence, unless otherwise noted.
Saturday, March 21
At County Road 11 and Lake Sarah, officer responded to report of a car on fire and found the vehicle had overheated, no fire. Loretto Fire Department was canceled, and the vehicle was towed.
Sunday, March 22
At Highway 12 / County Road 90, officer responded to complaint of a driver stopped on the side of the road and texting. Officer located the stopped vehicle and had contact with the driver, a 22-year-old female from New Hope. Officer detected a strong odor of alcohol. Driver admitted to drinking earlier and submitted a breath sample that resulted in a .165 blood alcohol concentration. She was arrested, transported and booked into Hennepin County Jail for third degree DWI.
Monday, March 23
At 5:59 a.m. in 1400 block of Copeland Road, resident reported a vehicle was sitting in her driveway crossways. As officers approached the vehicle in the driveway, they found a 37-year-old female driver from Spring Lake Park alone inside the vehicle. She was yelling for help and yelled for officers to leave her alone. The female was seeing things and people that were not there. North Memorial EMS arrived and transported her to the hospital on an emergency hold.
Tuesday, March 24
In 5100 block of Fern Drive, resident reported $6,900 of fraudulent charges on his credit card account. Credit cards were in his possession. Unknown how transactions were completed. Case is under investigation.
Wednesday, March 25
At Highway 12/ County Road 92, vehicle number one was southbound on County Road 92N. Vehicle stopped at the stop sign, and then pulled out into the intersection onto Highway 12 to go eastbound. Driver of vehicle number one did not see vehicle number two westbound on Highway 12. The two vehicles collided. All persons were wearing seatbelts and had minor injuries. Both vehicles had disabling damages and were towed from the scene.
In 1900 block of County Road 90, officer was dispatched for report of a verbal argument between a wife and husband. After speaking with the officer, both agreed to stay in separate areas of the house.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.