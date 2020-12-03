One person was found dead inside a Maple Grove business destroyed by fire Dec. 1.
Update: the name of the victim has been identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner. Michele Hanson, 52, of Maple Grove died in the fire.
Around 6:15 p.m. Maple Grove Police and Fire were called to a fire at a business on Bass Lake Road. It was also reported that three people were still inside the building.
“Police and fire responded to Hanson Implement and Storage located at 18400 Bass Lake Road where they found smoke pushing from a metal commercial building,” Maple Grove Fire Chief Tim Bush said. “Fire crews determined that two of the people had gotten out of the building, but were told that one individual was still inside. Firefighters were told that the individual was trapped on a second floor above the ground floor office area.”
According to the chief, fire crews arrived and brought a fire hose to the front door of the office section.
“Crews were able to make entry inside, but were not able to locate the individual before smoke, heat, and deteriorating conditions forced them to go back outside,” he said.
Conditions became more complicated for crews, because the closest fire hydrant was located on Vagabond Lane. This required the department to use about 1,000 feet of large diameter hose to supply water to fight the fire.
“Heavy fire conditions required water to be sprayed from the exterior of the building,” Bush said. Firefighters were able to knock down the bulk of the fire, but hot spots kept crews busy for several hours, he added.
Investigators from the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Hennepin County Fire Investigation team came out to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.
“Due to the type of building and the debris resulting from the fire, investigators were slowed in their effort to locate the unaccounted person,” Bush said. “Investigators were able to locate this person on Wednesday morning, but worked until just about noon to be able to recover the victim.”
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will confirm the identity of the victim and make official notification.
Bush added that fire investigators needed to call in the assistance of heavy equipment operators and use excavators to remove large pieces of debris as part of their investigation process.
