The holidays are tremendously stressful for everyone, and the duality of pandemic restrictions and end-of-the-year stressors may hit folks struggling with addiction particularly hard. In Minnesota, opioid overdose deaths have been on the rise since 2000, with Hennepin County seeing “several distinct spikes” in overdoses just since the beginning of the pandemic.
As a community, there are several steps that can and have been taken to prevent the misuse of opioids, but immediate medical intervention is also needed in order to save lives and tackle the crisis head-on.
Naloxone, the medication also commonly known as Narcan, is one such drug that can be used during medical emergencies to treat narcotic overdose. The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office first started carrying naloxone in 2014, and was the first public safety organization in the state to do so. By 2018, every city within Hennepin County had first responders ready to use it in emergency situations.
And while having law enforcement and medical personnel with access to and training for naloxone is a fantastic first step, individuals can purchase Narcan with a prescription and administer the lifesaving drug after being trained themselves. Luckily, the Sheriff’s Office, led by Sheriff David Hutchinson, remains dedicated to stopping the spread of overdose deaths even in the age of coronavirus.
OPIOID USE AND COVID-19
Back in June, Sheriff Hutchinson announced that the force would be implementing two new approaches to tackling the opioid crisis that are conducive to social distancing — distributing drug Disposal bags via mail, and offering naloxone training online.
The Sheriff’s Office has been partnering with local pharmacies over the last few years to put on drug take-back events, but the COVID-19 pandemic prevented this in 2020. Instead, folks can now email the HCSO at drugdisposal@hennepin.us and provide their mailing address to receive a free Deterra bag to collect their unused prescription drugs.
Even if folks don’t have family members that are known to be at-risk for drug addiction, disposing of unused and unneeded medications is an easy preventative measure that can be taken to help slow the opioid epidemic.
Similarly, online training and obtaining a prescription for naloxone — as per Minnesota State Law — may be an option for people who are themselves at-risk or are otherwise likely to experience someone overdose. Coborn’s Pharmacy in Albertville is one of the state’s pharmacies where people can pick up naloxone with the help of a medical professional.
Most accidental overdoses occur in a home setting, according to the Minnesota Department of Health, so Narcan can be used by family, friends, and caregivers in addition to first responders. Email drugdisposal@hennepin.us to register for an online training and to receive a free supply of Narcan upon completion.
THE OPIOID CRISIS IN MINNESOTA
As mentioned, there has been an uptick in accidental overdoses in Minnesota in recent years, prompting the state Legislature to pass Session Law, Chapter 124 back in 2016. This law paved the way for organizations like the HCSO with multi-pronged approaches to tackling addiction, but only can go so far.
According to the state’s death certificates, there were 343 fatal opioid overdoses in 2018, as compared to 54 in 2000 and 229 in 2010. Of these, synthetic opioids such as fentanyl were involved in nearly half of the cases.
Concerningly, these synthetics seem to also be on the rise. In the entirety of 2018, the HCSO seized a total of 1,401 grams of fentanyl powder and heroin. But just a year later in 2019, confiscated 1,099 grams in just the first quarter.
So where do we go from here?
Recognizing risk factors is one necessary approach. The Sheriff’s Office says that most individuals that misuse opioids have made contact with the criminal justice system in some capacity. But beyond recidivism concerns, imprisoned opioid users are also at a “significantly higher risk” of death following incarceration.
According to the HCSO, here in Hennepin County over 50% of opioid overdose deaths occur within the first 90 days of release from a correctional facility.
Thus, treating addiction within our imprisoned population is one of the facets of the Sheriff’s STOP, or Survival Through Overdose Prevention, strategy. Beyond jails, the HCSO also intentionally reconsidered their enforcement, outreach and medicine disposal methods.
Even as opioids are being prescribed less and less in doctor’s offices, misuse and deaths are on the rise and we must do something about it. Ongoing care — whether this means for folks released from the criminal justice system, youth and teens, or otherwise — is crucial in addition to the preventative measures above.
Recognizing the signs of an accidental overdose — altered pupils, unconsciousness, abnormally slow breathing — and taking the necessary steps to seek medical attention is also important regardless of whether you suspect that someone you know needs help.
If you or someone you know is struggling, please don’t hesitate to seek help.
For immediate help: Call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP or reach out to Hennepin County social services at 612-348-4111.
For more information and resources visit the following websites, in addition to seeking necessary medical attention.
- Minnesota Department of Health: health.state.mn.us/communities/opioids
- Hennepin County: hennepin.us/noverdose
