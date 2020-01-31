Tuesday, Jan. 21

The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a medical call in the 4000 block of Jasmine Court NE on the report of a person having difficulty breathing.  

Wednesday, Jan. 22

The department responded to a medical call in the 4400 block of Lange Avenue NE on the report of a sick person.  

The department responded to a fire call in the area of Ash Avenue NE and Edgewood Drive NE on the report of a motor vehicle accident.  

The department responded to a fire call in the area of Jansen Avenue NE and 40th Place NE on the report of a snowmobile accident.  

The department responded to a medical call in the 3800 block of Mason Avenue NE on the report of a person having difficulty breathing.  

Thursday, Jan. 23

The department responded to a medical call in the 300 block of Hillcrest Drive SE on the report of a medical alarm.  

Friday, Jan. 24

The department responded to a medical call in the 20 block of Central Avenue East on the report of an unresponsive person.  

Saturday, Jan. 25

The department responded to a medical call in the 12000 block of 44th Place NE on an unknown medical.  

Sunday, Jan. 26

The department responded mutual aid for Hanover Fire in the 11000 block of Crow River Drive NE on the report of a structure fire. The department responded to a fire call in the 13000 block of 57th Street NE on the report of an odor of natural gas.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments