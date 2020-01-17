Wednesday, Jan. 2
The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a fire call in the 4800 block of Naber Avenue NE on the report of a fire alarm.
The department responded to a medical call in the 200 block of Main Street South on the report of a person having difficulty breathing.
Sunday, Jan. 5
The department responded to a medical call in the 4600 block of Mayfield Avenue NE on the report of a sick person.
Monday, Jan. 6
The department responded to a medical call in the 11000 block of 16th Street NE on the report of a possible heart.
Tuesday, Jan. 7
The department responded to a medical call in the 11000 block of 37th Street NE.
The department responded to a medical call in the 200 block of Main Street South on the report of an unknown medical
Wednesday, Jan. 8
The department responded to a fire call in the 5800 block of Jamison Avenue NE on the report of a piece of equipment on fire.
Friday, Jan. 10
The department responded to a fire call in the 5500 block of Nason Avenue NE on the report of a fire alarm.
The department responded to a fire call in the 100 block of Edgewood Drive SE on the report of a person stuck in an elevator.
Saturday, Jan. 11
The department responded to a fire call in the area of Frankfort Parkway NE and Lamont Avenue NE on the report of a motor vehicle accident.
The department responded to a fire call in the 13000 block of 43rd Street NE on the report of a fire alarm.
The department responded to a fire call in the 40 block of St. Michael Parkway West on the report of water flow.
The department responded to a fire call in the east bound lanes of I-94 on the report of a vehicle rollover.
Sunday, Jan. 12
The department responded to a medical call in the 20 block of Central Avenue East on the report of an injury from a fall.
