Wednesday, Jan. 2

The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a fire call in the 4800 block of Naber Avenue NE on the report of a fire alarm.  

The department responded to a medical call in the 200 block of Main Street South on the report of a person having difficulty breathing.  

Sunday, Jan. 5

The department responded to a medical call in the 4600 block of Mayfield Avenue NE on the report of a sick person.  

Monday, Jan. 6

The department responded to a medical call in the 11000 block of 16th Street NE on the report of a possible heart.  

Tuesday, Jan. 7

The department responded to a medical call in the 11000 block of 37th Street NE.

The department responded to a medical call in the 200 block of Main Street South on the report of an unknown medical  

Wednesday, Jan. 8

The department responded to a fire call in the 5800 block of Jamison Avenue NE on the report of a piece of equipment on fire.  

Friday, Jan. 10

The department responded to a fire call in the 5500 block of Nason Avenue NE on the report of a fire alarm.  

The department responded to a fire call in the 100 block of Edgewood Drive SE on the report of a person stuck in an elevator.  

Saturday, Jan. 11

The department responded to a fire call in the area of Frankfort Parkway NE and Lamont Avenue NE on the report of a motor vehicle accident.  

The department responded to a fire call in the 13000 block of 43rd Street NE on the report of a fire alarm.  

The department responded to a fire call in the 40 block of St. Michael Parkway West on the report of water flow.  

The department responded to a fire call in the east bound lanes of I-94 on the report of a vehicle rollover.  

Sunday, Jan. 12

The department responded to a medical call in the 20 block of Central Avenue East on the report of an injury from a fall.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments