Wednesday, Feb. 5

The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a medical call in the 40th block of St. Michael Parkway West on the report of a person in severe pain.  

Thursday, Feb. 6  

The department responded to a medical call in the 10000 block of 30th Street NE on the report of a diabetic reaction.  

The department responded to a medical call in the 4100 block of Orleans Drive NE on the report of a possible heart.  

Friday, Feb. 7

The department responded to a medical call in the 13000 block of 43rd Street NE on the report of a possible heart.  

The department responded to a fire call in the 4400 block of O’Day Avenue NE on the report of a gas leak.  

Saturday, Feb. 8

The department responded to a medical call in the 400 block of 1st Street NW on the report of an unresponsive person.  

The department responded to a medical call in the 30th block of St. Michael Parkway West on the report of person having difficulty breathing.

