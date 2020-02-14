Wednesday, Feb. 5
The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a medical call in the 40th block of St. Michael Parkway West on the report of a person in severe pain.
Thursday, Feb. 6
The department responded to a medical call in the 10000 block of 30th Street NE on the report of a diabetic reaction.
The department responded to a medical call in the 4100 block of Orleans Drive NE on the report of a possible heart.
Friday, Feb. 7
The department responded to a medical call in the 13000 block of 43rd Street NE on the report of a possible heart.
The department responded to a fire call in the 4400 block of O’Day Avenue NE on the report of a gas leak.
Saturday, Feb. 8
The department responded to a medical call in the 400 block of 1st Street NW on the report of an unresponsive person.
The department responded to a medical call in the 30th block of St. Michael Parkway West on the report of person having difficulty breathing.
