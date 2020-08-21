The following reports were from Aug. 3 to 16.
Monday, Aug. 3
Responded to a fire call in the 4300 block of Nason Parkway NE on the report of an unresponsive person.
Tuesday, Aug. 4
Responded to a fire call in the 3300 block of Lander Avenue NE on the report of an unattended fire.
Responded to a fire call in the 5600 block of Quam Avenue NE one the report of a gas leak.
Wednesday, Aug. 5
Responded to a medical call in the 5000 block of Iffert Avenue NE on the report of a possible heart.
Thursday, Aug. 6
Responded to a medical call in the 12000 block of 47th Street NE on the report of a possible stroke.
Saturday, Aug. 8
Responded to a medical call in the 4500 block of Napier Parkawy NE on the report of an unresponsive person.
Responded to a fire call in the 600 block of Ashley Circle SE on the report of a gas leak.
Sunday, Aug. 9
Responded to a medical call in the 300 block of Heights Road NW on the report of a possible heart.
Responded mutual aid for Hanover Fire in the 300 block of Halsey Avenue NE on the report of a house struck by lightning.
Tuesday, Aug. 11
Responded to a medical call in the 4900 block of Narrow Way NE on the report of a person having difficulty breathing.
Wednesday, Aug. 12
Responded to a medical call in the 3200 block of Lachman Court NE on the report of an unresponsive person.
Responded to a fire call in the 3800 block of Melby Avenue NE on the report of a house struck by lightning.
Responded to a fire call in the 4400 block of Napier Parkway NE on the report of a house struck by lightning.
Responded to a medical call in the 14000 block of 55th Street NE on the report of an injury.
Friday, Aug. 14
Responded to a fire call in the 6000 block of Ffith Street NE on the report of a fire alarm.
Responded to a fire call in the area of County Road 19 and 32nd Street NE on the report of a power pole on fire.
Responded to a medical call in the 13000 block of 45th Street NE on the report of a fall.
Sunday, Aug. 16
Responded to a medical call in the 300 block of Garrison Avenue NE on the report of an injury from a fall.
Responded to a medical call in the 11000 block of 16th Place NE on the report of a person having difficulty breathing.
Responded to a fire call in the 3500 block of Kalenda Avenue NE on the report of a CO alarm.
