The following reports were from Aug. 23 to Sept. 6.
Sunday, Aug. 23
The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a fire call in the area of Highway 241 and Naber Avenue NE on the report of power lines sparking.
The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a medical call in the 10 block of Front Street NE on the report of a sick person.
Monday, Aug. 24
The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a fire call in the 100 block of Heights Road NE on the report of a residential fire alarm.
The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a medical call in the 6400 block of 20th Street NE on the report of a fall.
Tuesday, Aug. 25
The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a fire call in the 400 block of Third Street NW on the report of a residential fire alarm.
The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a medical call in the 400 block of Edelweiss Lane NW on the report of a possible stroke.
Wednesday, Aug. 26
The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a fire call in the 100 block of Terrace Road NE on the report of a residential fire alarm.
Friday, Aug. 28
The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a fire call in the 4900 block of Narrow Way NE on the report of an alarm sounding.
The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a fire call in the 2900 block of LaBeaux Avenue NE on the report of a fire alarm.
Saturday, Aug. 29
The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a medical call in the 4400 block of Lange Avenue NE on the report of a person having difficulty breathing.
Sunday, Aug. 30
The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a medical call in the 600 block of Central Avenue East on the report of a possible heart.
Wednesday, Sept. 2
The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a fire call in the area of Central Avenue East and Larabee Avenue NE on the report of a grass fire.
The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a medical call in the 4300 block of Mayrose Avenue NE on the report of a fall.
Thursday, Sept. 3
The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a fire call in the 4800 block of Naber Avenue NE on the report of a fire alarm.
The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a fire call in the 4500 block of Mayfield Avenue NE on the report of a CO alarm.
The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a medical call in the 4400 block of Lange Avenue NE on the report of a fall.
Friday, Sept. 4
The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a medical call in the 4400 block of Lange Avenue NE on the report of a sick person.
Saturday, Sept. 5
The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a medical call in the 30th block of St. Michael Parkway on the report of a diabetic reaction.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.