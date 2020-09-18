The following reports were from Aug. 23 to Sept. 6.

Sunday, Aug. 23

The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a fire call in the area of Highway 241 and Naber Avenue NE on the report of power lines sparking.  

The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a medical call in the 10 block of Front Street NE on the report of a sick person.  

Monday, Aug. 24

The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a fire call in the 100 block of Heights Road NE on the report of a residential fire alarm.  

The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a medical call in the 6400 block of 20th Street NE on the report of a fall.  

Tuesday, Aug. 25

The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a fire call in the 400 block of Third Street NW on the report of a residential fire alarm.

The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a medical call in the 400 block of Edelweiss Lane NW on the report of a possible stroke.  

Wednesday, Aug. 26

The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a fire call in the 100 block of Terrace Road NE on the report of a residential fire alarm.  

Friday, Aug. 28

The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a fire call in the 4900 block of Narrow Way NE on the report of an alarm sounding.

The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a fire call in the 2900 block of LaBeaux Avenue NE on the report of a fire alarm.  

Saturday, Aug. 29

The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a medical call in the 4400 block of Lange Avenue NE on the report of a person having difficulty breathing.  

Sunday, Aug. 30

The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a medical call in the 600 block of Central Avenue East on the report of a possible heart.  

Wednesday, Sept. 2

The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a fire call in the area of Central Avenue East and Larabee Avenue NE on the report of a grass fire.  

The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a medical call in the 4300 block of Mayrose Avenue NE on the report of a fall.  

Thursday, Sept. 3

The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a fire call in the 4800 block of Naber Avenue NE on the report of a fire alarm.  

The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a fire call in the 4500 block of Mayfield Avenue NE on the report of a CO alarm.  

The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a medical call in the 4400 block of Lange Avenue NE on the report of a fall.  

Friday, Sept. 4

The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a medical call in the 4400 block of Lange Avenue NE on the report of a sick person.  

Saturday, Sept. 5

The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a medical call in the 30th block of St. Michael Parkway on the report of a diabetic reaction. 

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments