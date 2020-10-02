Monday, Sept.14

Responded to a medical call in the 600 block of Ridge Drive SE on the report of a person having difficulty breathing.  

Responded to a medical call in the 20 block of First Street SE on the report of person having difficulty breathing.  

Responded to a fire call in the 11000 block of Town Center Drive NE on the report of a CO alarm.  

Tuesday, Sept. 15

Responded to a fire call in the area of Highway 241 and Larrabee Avenue NE on the report of a motor vehicle accident.  

Responded to a medical call in the 4400 block of Lange Avenue NE on the report of a possible heart.  

Responded to a medical call in the 600 block of Central Avenue East on the report of a person having difficulty breathing.  

Responded to a fire call on westbound I-94 on the report of a trailer on fire.  

Wednesday, Sept. 16

Responded to a fire call on I-94 and Highway 241 on the report of a motor vehicle accident.  

Responded to a medical call in the 12000 block of 44th Place NE on the report of an allergic reaction.  

Responded to a medical call in the 2000 block of Lambert Avenue NE on the report of a medical alarm.  

Responded to a fire call in the area of Edgewood Drive NE and Ash Avenue NE on the report of a motor vehicle accident.  

Thursday, Sept. 17

Responded to a medical call in the 4400 block of Lange Avenue NE on the report of a possible stroke.  

Saturday, Sept. 19

Responded to a medical call in the 12000 block of 47th Street NE on the report of a possible heart.  

Responded to a medical call in the 4700 block of Narrow Way NE on the report of a possible heart.  

Responded to a fire call in the 11000 block of 17th Place NE on the report of a fire alarm.  

Sunday, Sept. 20

Responded to a fire call on I-94 at mile marker 202 on the report of a motor vehicle accident.  

Monday, Sept. 21

Responded to a fire call in the 5700 block of Needham Avenue NE on the report of a motorcycle fire.  

Tuesday, Sept. 22

Responded to a medical call in the 4600 block of Mayfield Avenue NE on the report of a sick person.  

Wednesday, Sept. 23

Responded to a medical call in the 2300 block of Lancaster Avenue NE on the report of a possible heart.

Responded to a fire call in the 500 block of Lachman Circle NE on the report of a residential fire alarm.  

Responded to a medical call in the 500 block of Third Street SW on the report of a possible heart.  

Responded to a medical call in the 11000 block of 16th Street NE on the report of a possible heart.  

Thursday, Sept. 24

Responded to a fire call in the 12000 block of 47th Street NE on the report of a gas line hit.  

Friday, Sept. 25

Responded to a fire call in the 11000 block of 16th Street NE on the report of a CO alarm.  

Responded to a medical call in the 300 block of 4th Street NW on the report of an unknown medical.  

Sunday, Sept. 27

Responded to a medical call in the 13000 block of 45th Lane NE on the report of a sick person. 

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments