The following reports were from Aug. 17 to 23.

Wednesday, Aug. 19

The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a fire call in the 1900 block of Lander Avenue NE on the report of a fire alarm.  

Thursday, Aug.20

The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a fire call in the 4700 block of Palmgren Lane NE on the report of crash.  

Sunday, Aug. 23

The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a fire call in the area of Highway 241 and Naber Avenue NE on the report of a power pole on fire.  

The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a medical call in the 10 block of Front Street NE on the report of a sick person.

