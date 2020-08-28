The following reports were from Aug. 17 to 23.
Wednesday, Aug. 19
The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a fire call in the 1900 block of Lander Avenue NE on the report of a fire alarm.
Thursday, Aug.20
The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a fire call in the 4700 block of Palmgren Lane NE on the report of crash.
Sunday, Aug. 23
The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a fire call in the area of Highway 241 and Naber Avenue NE on the report of a power pole on fire.
The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a medical call in the 10 block of Front Street NE on the report of a sick person.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.