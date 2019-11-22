Monday, Nov. 4

The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a medical call in the 300 block of Walnut Avenue SW on the report of a diabetic reaction.

The department responded to a medical call in the 1200 block of Janett Avenue NE on the report of a possible heart.

The department responded to a fire call in the 13000 block of 43rd Street NE on the report of a fire alarm.

Wednesday, Nov. 6

The department responded to a fire call in the 1100 block of Jambor Avenue NE on the report of a CO alarm.

Friday, Nov. 8

The department responded to a medical call in the 4800 block of Mason Avenue on the report of a person having difficulty breathing.

Sunday, Nov. 10

The department responded to a fire call in the area of Highway 241 and Edgewood Drive NE on the report of a motor vehicle accident.

Tuesday, Nov. 12

The department responded to a fire call in the 5800 block of Jamison Avenue NE on the report of a fire alarm.

The department responded to a fire call in the 100 block of Welter Circle SE on the report of a possible gas leak.

Wednesday, Nov. 13

The department responded to a medical call in the 500 block of Upland Road NW on the report of a possible heart.

Thursday, Nov. 14

The department responded to a medical call in the 300 block of Walnut Avenue SW on the report of a diabetic reaction.

Friday, Nov. 15

The department responded to a medical call in the 900 block of Ridge Drive on the report of a person having a seizure.

The department responded to a medical call in the 5900 block of Naughtor Avenue NE on the report of an unresponsive person.

Saturday, Nov. 16

The department responded to a medical call in the 4400 block of Lange Avenue NE on the report of an injury from a fall.

Sunday, Nov. 17

The department responded to a fire call in the 500 block of Terrace Road NW on the report of a CO alarm.

