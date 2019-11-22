Monday, Nov. 4
The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a medical call in the 300 block of Walnut Avenue SW on the report of a diabetic reaction.
The department responded to a medical call in the 1200 block of Janett Avenue NE on the report of a possible heart.
The department responded to a fire call in the 13000 block of 43rd Street NE on the report of a fire alarm.
Wednesday, Nov. 6
The department responded to a fire call in the 1100 block of Jambor Avenue NE on the report of a CO alarm.
Friday, Nov. 8
The department responded to a medical call in the 4800 block of Mason Avenue on the report of a person having difficulty breathing.
Sunday, Nov. 10
The department responded to a fire call in the area of Highway 241 and Edgewood Drive NE on the report of a motor vehicle accident.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
The department responded to a fire call in the 5800 block of Jamison Avenue NE on the report of a fire alarm.
The department responded to a fire call in the 100 block of Welter Circle SE on the report of a possible gas leak.
Wednesday, Nov. 13
The department responded to a medical call in the 500 block of Upland Road NW on the report of a possible heart.
Thursday, Nov. 14
The department responded to a medical call in the 300 block of Walnut Avenue SW on the report of a diabetic reaction.
Friday, Nov. 15
The department responded to a medical call in the 900 block of Ridge Drive on the report of a person having a seizure.
The department responded to a medical call in the 5900 block of Naughtor Avenue NE on the report of an unresponsive person.
Saturday, Nov. 16
The department responded to a medical call in the 4400 block of Lange Avenue NE on the report of an injury from a fall.
Sunday, Nov. 17
The department responded to a fire call in the 500 block of Terrace Road NW on the report of a CO alarm.
