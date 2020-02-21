Monday, Feb. 10
The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a medical call in the 4500 block of Mellum Avenue NE on the report of a person having a seizure.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
The department responded to a fire call on westbound I-94 on the report of a motor vehicle accident.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
The department responded to a medical call in the 20 block of Central Avenue West on the report of an injury from a fall.
Friday, Feb. 14
The department responded to a fire call in the 12000 block of 43rd Street NE on the report of a fire alarm.
Sunday, Feb. 16
The department responded to a medical call in the 15000 block of 50th Street NE on the report of a person having a seizure.
