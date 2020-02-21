Monday, Feb. 10

The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a medical call in the 4500 block of Mellum Avenue NE on the report of a person having a seizure.  

Tuesday, Feb. 11

The department responded to a fire call on westbound I-94 on the report of a motor vehicle accident.  

Wednesday, Feb. 12

The department responded to a medical call in the 20 block of Central Avenue West on the report of an injury from a fall.  

Friday, Feb. 14

The department responded to a fire call in the 12000 block of 43rd Street NE on the report of a fire alarm.

Sunday, Feb. 16

The department responded to a medical call in the 15000 block of 50th Street NE on the report of a person having a seizure.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

