Monday, Dec. 9

The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a medical call in the 13000 block of 57th Street NE on the report of a possible heart.  

The department responded to a medical call in the 13000 block of 44th Circle NE on the report of a possible heart.  

The department responded to a medical call in the 11000 block of 16th Street NE on the report of a person in severe pain.  

The department responded to a medical call in the 13000 block of 43rd Street NE on the report of possible heart.  

Tuesday, Dec. 10th

The department responded to a medical call in the 13000 block of 45th Street NE on the report of a person in severe pain.  

The department responded to a fire call in the 5800 block of Jamison Avenue NE on the report of people possibly stuck in an elevator.  

Wednesday, Dec. 11

The department responded to a medical call in the 600 block of Ridge Drive SE on the report of a possible stroke.

Thursday, Dec. 12  

The department responded to a medical call in the 5800 block of Jamison Avenue NE on the report of a possible seizure.  

Friday, Dec. 13

The department responded to a fire call in the 20 block of Central Avenue East on the report of a fire alarm. 

