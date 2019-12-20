Monday, Dec. 9
The St. Michael Fire Department responded to a medical call in the 13000 block of 57th Street NE on the report of a possible heart.
The department responded to a medical call in the 13000 block of 44th Circle NE on the report of a possible heart.
The department responded to a medical call in the 11000 block of 16th Street NE on the report of a person in severe pain.
The department responded to a medical call in the 13000 block of 43rd Street NE on the report of possible heart.
Tuesday, Dec. 10th
The department responded to a medical call in the 13000 block of 45th Street NE on the report of a person in severe pain.
The department responded to a fire call in the 5800 block of Jamison Avenue NE on the report of people possibly stuck in an elevator.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
The department responded to a medical call in the 600 block of Ridge Drive SE on the report of a possible stroke.
Thursday, Dec. 12
The department responded to a medical call in the 5800 block of Jamison Avenue NE on the report of a possible seizure.
Friday, Dec. 13
The department responded to a fire call in the 20 block of Central Avenue East on the report of a fire alarm.
